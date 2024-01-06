First-Ever 2TB microSD Card by AGI Technology Makes Global Debut

AGI Technology, the esteemed Taiwanese storage brand, is ending 2023 with a landmark release. The launch of the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card, blending efficiency and capacity, breaks all existing records in microSD technology.

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB, a pioneering product from AGI Technology, is the world’s first microSD card to feature a 2TB capacity. It comes loaded with the latest specifications, UHS-I U3 V30 A2, catering to 4K UHD video recording and advanced app performance. Incorporating StorArt’s new SA3309 controller, the card offers reliable, fast read-write speeds. When used with AGI’s proprietary card reader, it can reach transfer speeds up to 170MB/s read and 160MB/s write, surpassing conventional UHS-I speeds.

The 2TB memory card is designed to meet the growing needs of digital storage, perfectly fitting for modern handheld gaming, iPhone 15 external use, and high-definition recording on Android smartphones.

This mass-produced 2TB microSD card underscores AGI Technology’s pioneering spirit in the global storage market.

Specifications for the Supreme Pro TF138:

Standard: SD6.1

Speed Classification: UHS-I U3 / V30 / A2

Capacity: 2TB

Speed: Reaches peak read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s with the dedicated card reader.

For more information in the United Kingdom, visit www.agi-gear.com or email sales@agi-tech.com.tw.