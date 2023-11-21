Idency and The Access Group Unite to Enhance PeopleHR with Biometric Time & Attendance

Idency, renowned for its expertise in Biometric Authentication and Time & Attendance solutions, has proudly announced a strategic alliance with The Access Group, a leading UK-based provider of business management software.

This partnership is set to enrich The Access Group’s offerings for SMBs, particularly their PeopleHR cloud-based service, by integrating advanced biometric Time & Attendance features.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in workforce management and HR solutions, marrying state-of-the-art biometric technology with a highly-regarded cloud service.

Idency is known for its cutting-edge solutions in identity management and Time & Attendance, offering a range of devices for Facial Recognition, Fingerprint, and RFID. They cater to various sectors, including retail, hospitality, construction, and manufacturing.

The combination of Idency’s biometric prowess and The Access Group’s cloud-based solutions is poised to streamline workforce management for diverse organisations.

Key benefits of this collaboration are:

Enhanced Security: Biometric authentication adds an additional security layer, reducing time fraud and unauthorised access risks.

Accuracy: Biometric technology ensures precise employee attendance tracking, thereby reducing administrative tasks and errors.

Efficiency: Automation of the Time & Attendance process saves time and resources while ensuring workforce regulation compliance.

Seamless Integration: Easy integration with The Access Group’s PeopleHR platform facilitates adoption for existing clients.

User-Friendly: Employees will find the biometric process both quick and convenient.

Scalability: Suitable for businesses of varying sizes, the solution promises adaptability and scalability.

Adam Gardner, Technical Director of Idency, commented, “This partnership between Idency and The Access Group is a game-changer in the field of workforce management. We are really excited to bring the benefits of biometric Time & Attendance to organisations using PeopleHR. This collaboration will revolutionise the way businesses track employee hours, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and security.”

Phil Sargeant, Head of Digital Sales at The Access Group, added, “We’re thrilled to integrate Idency’s biometric technology with HR software for small to mid-sized organisations. Our goal is to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage their workforce effectively, and this partnership aligns perfectly with that mission. Biometric time and attendance is the future of HR, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

The biometric Time & Attendance feature is now available as an add-on for SMB HR and PeopleHR users, allowing current clients to seamlessly integrate this new technology into their existing systems.