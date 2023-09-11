Pikd: Embark on the Ultimate Augmented Reality Coupon Journey – It’s Live Now!

Pikd: The Ultimate Augmented Reality Coupon Experience is Now Live!

Eleos World LTD is elated to announce the official debut of Pikd, a groundbreaking mobile application that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, gamification, and augmented reality to revolutionise the way individuals collect and utilise coupons, discounts, and offers.

Picture a world where collecting promotions evolves into an exhilarating adventure, akin to engaging in a popular augmented reality game. That’s precisely what Pikd offers – an ingenious fusion of the spirit of Pokemon GO! and tangible real-world rewards. As users traverse their cities, they can now unlock exclusive deals and offers from their favorite brands and local businesses, all within a framework of enjoyable and interactive experiences.

Pikd empowers users to embark on a captivating journey to amass digital rewards and offers from a diverse array of establishments, thereby transforming the conventional chore of coupon hunting into a thrilling adventure. Leveraging the app’s augmented reality capabilities, users effortlessly pinpoint and acquire digital coupons and discounts. Whether it’s a tempting 2-for-1 offer at the nearby café or an enticing discount at a cherished local boutique, Pikd caters to the desires of all.

Tochukwu Emuwa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Eleos World LTD, exudes enthusiasm about the launch of Pikd: “We believe that Pikd will redefine how people engage with coupons and offers. Our platform blends technology and gamification to create a fun and interactive experience for users while offering brands a unique way to connect with their target audience.”

The Pikd app is meticulously designed to be user-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for both consumers and brands alike. Businesses can collaborate with Pikd to formulate captivating promotional campaigns, effectively attracting fresh customers while retaining loyal ones. This synergy constitutes a win-win scenario, wherein users relish remarkable deals, and brands gain access to a dynamic and novel marketing avenue.

With its official launch on September 7, 2023, in London, Pikd is poised to redefine the very essence of how people engage with coupons and discounts. Available for download on both iOS and Android devices, it’s time for users to embark on an exciting new adventure within the realm of savings.

Download:

For media inquiries and more information about Pikd, please contact:

Tochukwu Emuwa at toch@pikd.app