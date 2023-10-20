RiskScreen Recognized as Category Leader in KYC Solutions 2023 Quadrant and Major Player in Chartis’ RiskTech100® 2024 Report

RiskScreen, an award-winning provider of AML and KYC solutions, has achieved significant recognition from Chartis Research. The company has been featured as a Category Leader in Chartis’ KYC Solutions 2023 Quadrant and identified as a major player in the RiskTech100® 2024 report.

Chartis Research is a globally recognized authority on risk technology, and their evaluations provide insights into the top players in the KYC (Know Your Customer) solutions industry. RiskScreen’s strong performance and leadership have earned it a prestigious position in Chartis’ Quadrant.

Ahmad Kataf, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis, commented, “RiskScreen’s KYC solution focuses on rapid deployments, delivering modular components across a comprehensive suite of offerings. Its focus on light-touch solutions has produced notably high growth across multiple verticals, a fact reflected in its category leader position in the KYC Solutions quadrant.”

The RiskTech100® 2024 report is considered the most comprehensive independent study of major players in risk and compliance technology globally. Using a robust methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis, stated, “RiskScreen’s strong position in this year’s RiskTech100 reflects several key developments,’ said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. ‘These include consistent growth and ongoing expansion of its solution capabilities, across both the financial and corporate verticals.”

Stephen Platt, CEO of RiskScreen, expressed his pride in the company’s recognition, saying, “We are immensely proud to be acknowledged as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in both their KYC Quadrant 2023 and RiskTech100 2024 reports. This achievement underscores our dedication to excellence and reinforces our commitment to equipping our clients with state-of-the-art KYC and AML solutions. It also reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

This recognition reaffirms RiskScreen’s position as an industry leader and highlights its commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge KYC solutions that help them navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence.

To access the Chartis reports and learn more about RiskScreen’s achievements, visit https://www.chartis-research.com/ or www.riskscreen.com.