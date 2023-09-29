Sekura.id Joins Forces with India’s Largest Mobile Network Operator to Offer Mobile Identity Services

Sekura.id is thrilled to announce its partnership with Jio, India’s largest and the world’s third-largest telecom service provider. Jio operates a national LTE network covering all 22 telecom circles in India, offering 4G, 4G+ services across the country, and 5G services in many cities, with 6G services on the horizon.

This strategic collaboration will empower over 426 million additional customers to enjoy secure transactions and passwordless logins, ensuring genuine customer protection and an enhanced, secure user experience across various use cases and industries.

Sekura.id is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and filling the Internet’s missing Identity Layer. Through Mobile Identity, hundreds of millions of Indian citizens can build a safer and more secure future.

With direct connections to more than 75 operators worldwide in real-time, Sekura.id provides Mobile Identity services through end-users’ mobile phone SIM cards and the Sekura API Framework (SAFr). This approach offers customers a seamless mobile login experience, along with flagship authentication, verification, and fraud prevention services.

By introducing frictionless authentication and SMS OTP replacements to such a vast subscriber base, Sekura.id is excited to expand its global reach while working toward its goal of achieving ‘Identity for all by 2030.’ With this partnership and existing collaborations with other Indian Mobile Network Operators, Sekura.id is well on its way to achieving 100% coverage in India.

Mark Harvey, CEO of Sekura.id, commented, “We’re elated to be supporting Digital India’s rapid growth by working with the major carriers in India. We’re especially looking forward to working with the largest mobile network operator in India, bringing new products to the Indian market whilst continuing to innovate Mobile Identity by providing seamless and secure methods of authenticating as well as our well-known SAFr Auth, SIM swap, Mobile to Person Matching services.”

Both Sekura.id and the operator are enthusiastic about combining their strengths to deliver exciting new Mobile Identity products and services to millions of customers, making India a safer place in the digital realm.