Elite Attraction: Supercar Sharing’s® Market Impact

Launched in 2021 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Supercar Sharing AG has swiftly risen as a dominant player in the luxury car-sharing and tourism industry across Europe. Boasting a prestigious client list of celebrities and eminent business figures, the firm is gearing up for worldwide growth. This expansion strategy includes forming franchise partnerships and inaugurating a flagship showroom along with a car storage facility in Dubai. A new branch in Mallorca is also on the cards for 2024, aiming to further penetrate and serve the upscale tourism sector.

Since its inception, Supercar Sharing has garnered over 1000 members within the sports car arena and has amassed order values exceeding 8 million CHF. Notably, the company has introduced an exclusive co-ownership scheme for the Bugatti Chiron Sport, a significant achievement in the sharing economy’s co-ownership domain.

Supercar Sharing® is set on becoming a lasting leader and standard-bearer in the luxury sharing market. The company’s forward-looking strategy includes the launch of 30 additional franchise locations over the next five years and an expansion of their luxury vehicle and supercar fleet to more than 200.

Innovative Co-Ownership Model: A New Era of Luxury and Efficiency

Supercar Sharing’s unique selling proposition is its Supercar Co-Ownership System®. This proprietary system offers international clients the opportunity to buy ownership shares in, for instance, Swiss-registered vehicles, ranging from a minimum 10% stake to full ownership.

Co-owners enjoy not just usage rights but also voting and participation privileges for their chosen vehicle. This pioneering model offers multiple advantages:

Cost Distribution : The co-ownership model divides the costs of acquiring and maintaining luxury vehicles among a select group of car enthusiasts, making high-end vehicles more accessible and financially efficient.

Expert Vehicle Management : The company handles all aspects of vehicle management, including maintenance and insurance, at its various locations, offering co-owners a hassle-free experience.

Long-term Cost Efficiency: Co-ownership emerges as a more economically viable and sustainable choice compared to individual purchases, leases, or rentals of vehicles.

Supercar Sharing holds brand rights in 31 nations and generates revenue through various channels, including co-ownership, vehicle buying and selling, membership fees, vehicle rentals, and franchise partnerships.

Deivis H. Valdes, founder and CEO of the Supercar Sharing Group, is optimistic about the company’s trajectory: “We are proud of the growth and acceptance of our brand in the luxury car-sharing and tourism market so far. With our planned expansion and focus on franchise partnerships, we are confident that Supercar Sharing® will set the standard for the future of luxury sharing on a global scale.”

Deivis H. Valdes and Joschua Ammann, the two principal shareholders of Supercar Sharing AG, are actively seeking franchise partners to propel their successful model to a global scale.