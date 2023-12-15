Kaylee Killion and Cody Nelson Stir Up Social Media with Passionate Moments at Grand Canyon

Travel influencer Kaylee Killion, with her partner Cody Nelson, is once again captivating her audience with their audacious escapades. Gaining viral fame for their frisky antics outside a football stadium, the couple’s recent adventure at the Grand Canyon has set social media alight.

Boasting 448,000 followers on Instagram (@thenaughty_travelers), Kaylee, aged 27, is a celebrated digital icon known for her adventurous spirit and bold content. She recently shared her enthusiasm for travel and public intimacy, stating, “We love traveling and exploring new places, especially national parks, and we also love having intimate moments in public. The thrill of potentially getting caught adds to the fun and excitement – it’s what turns us on.”

Currently touring the U.S. in their car with a rooftop tent, the couple aims to share intimate experiences across all seven natural wonders of the nation. Their itinerary includes the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, the Redwoods, and Mount McKinley.

After their visit to the Grand Canyon in late October, their plan includes stops at Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Great Smoky Mountains before the year ends.

Their latest Instagram video, featuring an intimate moment at the Grand Canyon, has received 1.8 million views. The video shows Cody affectionately grabbing Kaylee’s bottom, followed by a kiss, with the majestic Grand Canyon as their backdrop.

The video has been met with a wave of positive responses, with comments like “beautiful,” “wonderful relationship,” and “such a HOT couple.”