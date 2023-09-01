Survey Reveals Each State’s Favorite Location for a Labor Day BBQ.

Having a BBQ or picnic on this day has become a time-honored tradition among American families. It’s not just about sizzling steaks and zesty sides; it’s a flavorful tribute to the nation’s backbone, our hard-working souls. As we bid ‘so long’ to summer’s embrace, these BBQs and picnics represent a quintessential American toast to unity, prosperity, and the simple joys of life. So, why do we gather ’round the grill every Labor Day? Because nothing says ‘America’ quite like celebrating hard work with a side of smoky goodness!

As summer wanes on September 4th, many families choose to celebrate the last of the warm weather outdoors – but where is the best place to celebrate Labor Day? It’s a question posed to 3,000 families by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, who polled respondents in each state to find out which location, in their experience, is the best to celebrate a Labor Day meal.

Alabamians’ top pick for example was Lake Guntersville State Park in Guntersville. With its picturesque lakeside setting, families can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere while savoring their outdoor meal. The park offers spacious picnic areas equipped with grills, making it perfect for hosting BBQ gatherings. Families can engage in various activities like hiking, fishing, and swimming, ensuring everyone’s entertainment. The park’s well-maintained facilities, including playgrounds and scenic trails, cater to both young and old, guaranteeing a memorable and enjoyable Labor Day celebration.

In California it was Mission Trails Regional Park in San Diego. The park’s expansive natural beauty, encompassing rugged terrain, scenic vistas, and diverse ecosystems, creates a captivating backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can make use of the designated picnic areas, nestled amidst the park’s stunning landscapes, to enjoy a delicious meal together. Beyond picnicking, the park offers a plethora of activities such as hiking, bird-watching, and even guided nature programs.

It came as no surprise that New Yorkers’ top pick was Niagara Falls State Park. The park’s awe-inspiring waterfalls, stunning views, and lush surroundings create a breathtaking backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can enjoy picnicking in the designated areas, surrounded by the natural beauty of the falls, while relishing the soothing sounds of cascading water. The park’s range of activities, including walking along scenic pathways, boat tours, and observation points, offers opportunities for pre or post-picnic exploration and adventure.

Texans’ top pick was Lake Travis in Austin. The lake’s expansive waters, scenic beauty, and recreational offerings create a wonderful backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can enjoy picnicking by the shoreline, surrounded by the lake’s natural charm, while relishing the refreshing breezes off the water. The lake’s range of activities, including boating, swimming, and water sports, offers opportunities for pre or post-picnic fun and relaxation.

And in Wisconsinites’ for example, their favorite was the Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. The park’s stunning rock formations, clear blue lake, and lush landscapes create a picturesque backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can enjoy picnicking in the designated areas, surrounded by the park’s natural beauty, while relishing the serene ambiance of the surroundings. The park’s range of activities, including hiking trails, swimming, and breathtaking viewpoints, offer opportunities for pre or post-picnic exploration and fun.

FamilyDestinationsGuide put together an interactive map showing each state’s top pick for a Labor Day celebration

“Each year, families across the nation come together to celebrate Labor Day in their unique way, reflecting the diverse spirit of America. No matter where we choose to celebrate, the essence remains the same: gratitude for the labor force that built this nation, and a desire to cherish the fleeting moments of summer!” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.