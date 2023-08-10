Exceptional Welsh Distillery Broadens Its Acclaimed Spirit Range with Innovative Vodka Creation

Renowned Welsh distillery, Wild Moon, renowned for its exceptional spirits, is venturing into fresh territory with the introduction of a distinctive Vodka. Nestled in the heart of Wrexham, North Wales, this distillery was established by the visionary Jade Garston, a Welsh enchantress who has conjured a vodka teeming with genuine natural essences. Drawing inspiration from the tapestry of Welsh pagan myths, this vodka constitutes the distillery’s sixth addition to its premium spirit lineup.

This groundbreaking vodka, christened “Lammas” after a pivotal juncture in the Wheel of the Year, commemorates the inaugural grain harvest—a period to amass and express gratitude for the bountiful crops nature has bestowed.

Steering this familial distillery’s voyage since 2019, Jade and her adept team have secured accolades from esteemed bodies like the Great Taste awards for three of their spirits. Bolstered by these triumphs, the anticipation surrounding their newly minted, thrice-distilled vodka is palpable.

Wild Moon’s distillery stands apart not only for its devotion to crafting superior spirits but also for its unique blend of femininity and lunar influences. The newly launched vodka emerges from the embrace of distilled Welsh water sourced from the Ffynnon Beuno Welsh mountains, harmonising seamlessly with the roots of Celtic paganism that permeate the Welsh Witch Spirit collection. The distillation process involves delicately guiding the vodka through reiki-imbued crystals such as aquamarine, amethyst, and moonstone, imparting energy cleansing and equilibrium to the process. Each bottle is meticulously sealed with a hand-corked stopper and enveloped in a distinct apothecary-style wax finish that the brand is celebrated for.

Jade Garston, an esteemed distiller representing a minority of female talents in the UK, expresses, “Our novel vodka stands as a thrilling addition to our repertoire. Its genesis has been a labor of love, and we’re thrilled to present it to the world.

Our fervor lies in ceaselessly crafting beverages that resonate with people’s hearts, and each of our spirits boasts a unique journey that sets them apart. The ethos of being meticulously handcrafted in small batches at our North Wales hub empowers us to lavish care and attention on every nuance, thereby staying steadfast to our guiding principles.”

Jade adds, “The prospect of witnessing the public’s reaction to our new vodka fills us with eagerness. Personally, I find our vodka utterly enchanting, and I relish it paired with a revitalising botanical cola.

Eager patrons can soon encounter our vodka at their local haunts, proudly occupying its space alongside our revered gins and rums. This is an exhilarating juncture for the Wild Moon Distillery, and we’re eagerly looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Enthusiasts can promptly acquire this innovative vodka starting today via our online emporium: https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/. For direct access to the vodka, visit: https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/shop/welsh-witch-vodka