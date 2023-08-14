Virtualnonexecs Celebrates Traction Amongst Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds

Virtualnonexecs , the leading platform connecting private equity, venture capital, and family office professionals with a network of experienced non-executives and board advisors, is excited to announce its exceptional traction within the investment community. As a result of its pioneering approach, Virtualnonexecs is revolutionising the way non-executive and chair placements are made

A Game-Changer for the Investment Community

The Virtualnonexecs has rapidly become the go-to resource for private equity and venture capital firms seeking to elevate their strategic decision-making. The platform’s innovative design facilitates seamless connections between funds and a vast community of top-tier non-executives and board advisors. This streamlined approach not only accelerates the recruitment process but also ensures that funds have access to the best-matched candidates, thereby significantly reducing the time and resources traditionally spent on critical searches.

Substantial Cost Savings for the Investment Fraternity

In a time when every pound spent is under scrutiny, Virtualnonexecs is making waves by delivering substantial cost savings to the investment community. With each non-executive or chair placement, funds (and their investee businesses) are saving tens of thousands of pounds – a feat that is reshaping the economics of the industry. This financial advantage not only enhances fund performance but also reinforces Virtualnonexecs’ commitment to driving value for its users.

A Vast and Well-Connected Community

Virtualnonexecs takes immense pride in being at the forefront of non-executive and board advisory connections. With a contact base likely to be the largest and most interconnected of its kind, the platform offers a diverse pool of experienced professionals, each armed with a proven track record of success across various industries. This ensures that funds gain unparalleled access to the expertise that matters most for their specific investment goals.

Driving the Future of Investment Excellence

“The response from the private equity and venture capital community has been overwhelming,” said Wright, CEO and Founder at Virtualnonexecs. “We are proud to be the driving force behind reshaping how non-executive and chair placements are executed. Our Operator Network isn’t just a platform; it’s a revolution that empowers funds to make informed decisions efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Wright goes on to say “The new VNXD Operator Network interface allows funds to search and select their own Chairs and Non-Executives but also gives them a credit system where they may choose to receive a fully managed service by an executive search expert. It also allows clients to be notified of new, interesting and exceptional talent in real-time.”

With over 4,000 of the 17,000 members actively seeking roles that allow them to co-invest (actively or passively), and more than £200 million in investable funds, Virtualnonexecs is a catalyst for both talent and capital convergence. Since its inception in 2019, the platform has been utilized by 300 investment firms, a testament to its value.

Ian Wright added that the new VNXD Operator Network interface into the community provides a rich source of talent and impending deal flow for professional services companies and the investment fraternity. He further emphasised, “A great indicator of upcoming M&A events is the appointment of a Chair or NED.”

As Virtualnonexecs continues to make strides in connecting funds with top-tier non-executives and board advisors, the investment community can look forward to a future where strategic decisions are supported by a network of experienced minds at a fraction of the cost of traditional means but with the full support of an experienced team when required.