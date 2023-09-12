Softwire Selected to Develop Ticketing and Information App for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network

Leading digital transformation consultancy, Softwire, has been appointed to develop the mobile ticketing and real-time journey information app for Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) ambitious Bee Network.

The Bee Network aims to create a high-volume, low-fare transport system for Greater Manchester, similar to London’s transport network, supporting the region’s carbon-neutral goals by 2038.

Softwire will be responsible for the app’s design, development, and deployment. The initial version of the app is set to launch in time for TfGM’s locally controlled bus services starting on September 24, 2023. This app will serve as the primary means for passengers to purchase combined Bee AnyBus + Tram tickets, which are approximately 20 percent cheaper than separate standalone tickets.

The initial version of the Bee Network app will offer the following features:

Integration of Greater Manchester’s new bus and existing tram services in one app

Real-time departure information to assist passengers with their journeys

Navigation features displaying stops and stations across the Manchester transport network

The capability to purchase retail tickets across the Manchester transport network

In-app mobile tickets, available for use directly from passengers’ mobile devices

Following the app’s delivery, Softwire will collaborate with TfGM to provide knowledge transfer, enabling TfGM’s in-house teams to manage ongoing maintenance and future enhancements, building upon the app’s foundation.

Helen Humble, Head of Ticketing at TfGM, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Softwire’s expertise in user-centric design, accessibility, and seamless integration with various services as crucial to the project’s success.

Alex Wolff, Director of Public Sector & Transport at Softwire, noted their excitement about contributing to TfGM’s Bee Network vision, emphasizing the significant role such apps play in promoting public transport usage and highlighting their previous success in developing highly-rated travel industry apps.