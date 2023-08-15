Revolutionising Skincare Insights: Convosphere and System Akvile Join Forces for Innovative Research Solution

Convosphere, a distinguished agency specializing in social-first insights, and System Akvile, an ingenious data-driven app platform focused on revolutionizing skin health, proudly unveil a strategic partnership that promises to reshape the skincare landscape.

This dynamic collaboration marries Convosphere’s mastery in digital market research and social intelligence with System Akvile’s extensive proprietary user data, presenting skincare brands with an unprecedented gateway to profound insights into consumers’ skin health, skincare preferences, unmet needs, and brand engagement.

System Akvile has set out to redefine skin health paradigms through its groundbreaking all-in-one data-driven platform – the Akvile AI app. As the pioneering science-based and holistic skin health app, it empowers users to meticulously track and compare skin changes in relation to their skincare products, lifestyle habits, and dietary intake. By factoring in these variables, the app delivers tailored, personalized experiences that empower users to take control of their skin health journey through informed decision-making.

The System Akvile app houses over 20 million live data points pertaining to skincare attitudes, habits, and outcomes. This wealth of real-world insights empowers brands to deeply understand their target audience, facilitating the development of proactive strategies that effectively cater to customer needs.

Dr. Akvile Ignotaite, Founder of System Akvile, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Convosphere in our mission to transform the skincare industry and make skin health accessible worldwide.”

She elaborated, “Our expansive and ever-growing dataset contains invaluable intelligence about individuals’ relationship with skin health, encompassing behaviours and preferences. When combined with Convosphere’s social intelligence and analytical capabilities, the skincare industry at large will benefit from the invaluable insights collected. This symbiotic collaboration can enable brands to develop more customer-centric products, effective solutions, and nuanced and responsible communications.”

Complementing System Akvile’s user data, Convosphere offers flexible solutions in digital consumer research and social listening. This empowers brands with the tools needed to answer critical business questions. Brands can opt for bespoke questionnaires, real-time user data analysis, and ad-hoc studies, adapting their research approach to extract actionable insights from their target markets.

Paul Brothers, COO of Convosphere, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with System Akvile allows us to offer cutting-edge research solutions to skincare brands. By merging our expertise in social intelligence with the rich user data provided by System Akvile’s app, we can offer brands in-depth user insights. This empowers brands to make data-driven decisions, strengthening their connections with customers.”

Insights derived from System Akvile’s app can be further enriched by Convosphere’s social intelligence, adding qualitative context to the findings. This comprehensive approach ensures brands gain a well-rounded understanding of their target audience, enabling them to fine-tune their marketing strategies and product offerings.

In unison, Convosphere and System Akvile are dedicated to offering innovative approaches to the skincare industry, empowering brands with cutting-edge research solutions and access to pivotal consumer insights. By harnessing the power of data-driven decision-making, skincare brands are poised to unlock new growth opportunities while better serving their customers’ evolving skin health needs.

