Nirvana Collaborates with KYND to Strengthen Cyber Underwriting with Advanced Exposure Insights

KYND Limited, a provider of next-generation cyber risk management technology and services, has announced a strategic partnership with Nirvana, a UK-based specialty Managing General Agent (MGA). This collaboration aims to empower Nirvana’s underwriting team with advanced and actionable insights into organisational cyber exposure, enabling them to make informed, data-driven decisions on risk selection and ultimately enhance portfolio profitability.

Given the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks, data breaches, and phishing incidents leading to cyber insurance claims in the past year, the insurance industry is placing greater emphasis on relevant and timely cyber intelligence to make well-informed decisions regarding digital risks. Through this partnership, Nirvana’s underwriters will gain access to KYND Signals Client Reports, KYND’s latest initiative designed to provide an insurance-focused view of an organisation’s cyber risk profile. These reports highlight critical risk indicators that play a crucial role in the underwriting process.

By leveraging KYND’s advanced and actionable risk analysis, coupled with their extensive industry expertise, this collaboration aims to strengthen the assessment practices of the MGA. It will help maintain the overall quality of Nirvana’s portfolio and, importantly, reduce the potential for losses. The actionable insights provided in these reports can guide underwriters in advising prospective insureds on improving their cybersecurity posture.

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Nirvana as the latest member of our valued client community. At KYND, our foundational mission has been to provide businesses with the tools and intelligence they need to confidently navigate the digital landscape. We’re delighted that Nirvana has chosen KYND as their partner to further enhance their cyber capabilities and look forward to arming Nirvana’s underwriters with actionable insights for more astute risk selection. This, in turn, will pave the way of a more resilient portfolio, sustainable growth and enhanced book value.”

Rob Jones, Executive Chairman and Head of Media, Technology, and Cyber at Nirvana, commented, “In today’s complex and dynamic risk environment, we’re excited about the transformative potential this new partnership holds. Integrating KYND’s insight into our cyber arsenal will not only support the sustainable and profitable growth of our cyber portfolio, but will also become an integral component in aiding our customers to strengthen their digital defences and mitigate risks before they escalate into cyber incidents.”