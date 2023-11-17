Robocleaning Services Ltd Announces Significant Business Growth in the Cleaning Industry in Ascot, Berkshire

Robocleaning Services Ltd, a distinguished end-of-tenancy cleaning service provider, announces its impressive business growth, showcasing a journey from a simple beginning to becoming an influential entity in the cleaning sector.

The company’s expertise in end-of-tenancy cleaning, particularly for 4-9 bedroom homes in Berkshire and Surrey, has led to servicing over 3000 properties. This significant achievement, realised during the pandemic, demonstrates the company’s dedication to maintaining high standards.

Founder Jo Boateng’s story began in 2012 after leaving Siemans Facility Management due to redundancy. Despite various challenges, Boateng persevered, completing a two-year course at Kings College and obtaining a degree in Youth and Community Development. Initially, the company, equipped with only a small vehicle, encountered difficulties in scaling up to meet increasing demand. Client feedback regarding equipment led to a strategic emphasis on providing superior service.

To overcome these early obstacles, Boateng invested £42,000 in a branded Ford Transit, effectively enhancing the company’s visibility in the local market. Further investment in staff training ensured the maintenance of top-quality services. The introduction of in-house oven and carpet cleaning services positioned Robocleaning Services Ltd as a versatile and dependable provider in the cleaning industry.

The company’s strategic investments and commitment to service excellence have yielded substantial growth. Initially handling one property per day, the company now has three teams managing three properties each day. Since its inception in 2008 and the start of tenant services in 2012, Robocleaning Services Ltd has achieved a turnover of £250,000 and has ambitious plans for future expansion.

Robocleaning Services Ltd emphasises the necessity of appropriate preparations before the end of tenancy to prevent cleaning disputes and failed checkouts. The team is dedicated to ensuring smooth relocations for tenants and their families.

Jo Boateng, Founder, commented:

“We are thrilled to witness the remarkable growth of Robocleaning Services Ltd. Our commitment to delivering exceptional service to letting agents, landlords, relocation teams and tenants, has been the driving force behind our success. We believe in making end-of-tenancy moves hassle-free for our clients, and our growth is a testament to the trust they place in us.”