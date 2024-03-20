Celebrity Smiles Unveiled: The Most Coveted Teeth Among Instagram’s Elite

365 Teeth Whitening, a trailblazer in the UK market for at-home teeth whitening solutions, has delved into Instagram and Google search data to uncover which celebrities among Instagram’s top 100 most-followed possess the most envied smiles.

With Instagram boasting over 2.35 billion users worldwide, the platform is a veritable goldmine for celebrity followers. Notably, some celebrities have amassed followings exceeding 500 million, showcasing their immense appeal and influence.

The study brought to light several compelling findings:

Miley Cyrus emerged as the top-searched celebrity for teeth with approximately 69k monthly searches.

Taylor Swift followed closely, garnering around 66k searches monthly.

Cardi B took the third spot with roughly 9.5k searches each month.

The leading trio, all American female musicians, had an average age of 32.

Women dominated the top 10, with eight spots.

Just two reality TV stars broke into the top 10.

The foremost two celebrities by follower count were global football icons, collectively attracting over a billion fans.

Sarah Hagan, Brand Director at 365 Teeth Whitening, shared her insights: “Instagram is by far the most used social media platform in the world so it’s no surprise that global celebrities consider it the go-to platform to communicate with their fans. With many of the world’s super celebrities able to accumulate over 100 million followers on the platform, we can easily see the power of their own global brand. Whether they are a musician, actor, reality TV star, sports personality or supermodel, you can guarantee that they try to look their best at all times, and this is especially true of their teeth.

“Here at 365 Teeth Whitening we wanted to find out which celebrity had the most interest from the public with regards to their teeth. We were fascinated to see that the top 3 ranked celebrities were all female musicians. It was also interesting to see that the top 2 celebrities with the most Instagram followers were international football superstars. Needless to say, if a celebrity makes it onto the top 100 Instagram followers list, you can guarantee that they will help shape how their own fans relate to themselves, whether that be style, grooming, beauty and especially their teeth.”