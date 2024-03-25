“Lonely Shades”: A Pioneering Exhibition at Silicon Valley Explores the Art of Solitude

Nestled within the technological epicentre of the United States, Gallery NAT alongside ArtX Gallery, introduces “Lonely Shades – Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition”, a cultural spectacle that investigates the intricate nuances of solitude. This exhibition is set to explore the enigmatic relationship between loneliness—a universal human condition—and its profound social and philosophical underpinnings as depicted through the lens of artists.
Amidst the burgeoning tide of digitisation and globalisation, society is ostensibly more interconnected than at any point in history. Yet, the advent of information saturation and the sprawling expanse of social media platforms have paradoxically rendered genuine human connections increasingly scarce, catapulting loneliness to the forefront of contemporary societal challenges. Through a curated selection of global artistic endeavours, this exhibition not only unveils the multifaceted nature of loneliness as a globally shared experience but also delves into its significant repercussions on the individual’s psychological and societal interactions.
Spanning a diverse array of mediums including painting, sculpture, video, and installations, the featured artworks embody the artists’ personal encounters with solitude, isolation, and melancholy, articulated through their distinct creative dialects. These pieces not only challenge conventional perceptions of loneliness but also stimulate introspective contemplation on one’s sense of self, interpersonal dynamics, and societal ties.
Further enriching the thematic exploration of solitude is an aspiration to forge cultural and ideational connections. Silicon Valley’s unique position as a global nexus for technology and innovation serves as a fertile backdrop for this artistic inquiry. The curators aspire to harness the transformative potential of art to facilitate cross-cultural discourse and introspection, pondering over the ramifications of technological advancement, societal discord, and environmental shifts on the collective human psyche, and the quest for authentic connections and meaning amidst the tumult of contemporary life.
“Lonely Shades – Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition” is a collaborative effort orchestrated by the Gallery NAT curatorial team and ArtX Gallery. Out of an international call that attracted over 1,000 submissions, a selection of 17 exceptional contemporary artists and their works hailing from diverse locales such as the United States, France, Spain, China, South Korea, Kenya, Iran, China-Taiwan, amongst others, have been chosen for display at the ArtX Gallery located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Exhibition curators Xi Wang and MetaCher are dedicated to traversing the expansive and intricate theme of loneliness beyond the confines of cultural and geographical barriers, engaging both artists and audiences from across the globe. This artistic odyssey aims to unveil the inherent beauty and significance within these art pieces, fostering a deeper engagement with the essence of human nature, society, and our shared existence. In an age marked by challenges and opportunities, the exhibition stands as a testament to the unifying and enlightening power of art in our collective search for connection, understanding, and hope.
Abby Zhang is a contemporary artist working and living in California and New York, USA, with an MFA in Pure Art from the Pratt Institute Pratt Institute. Her paintings explore the unknown parts of self-consciousness shaped by experience. The work has been exhibited in cities across the United States and Europe. In particular, she participated in the ‘Metamorphosis’ exhibition organized by Ubique art in 2024; the ‘Capital Culture house’ exhibition organized by Capital Culture house in Madrid, Spain in 2021; and the ‘Biblioteca’ exhibition organized by Biblioteca. house’ organized by Capital Culture house in Madrid, Spain; ‘Like A Mother’ organized by BHA gallery; ‘A Year In’ organized by Target Gallery in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S.A.; and Dodomo’s ‘Metamorphosis’ organized by Ubique art. ‘Emerging Artist Exhibition’ organized by Dodomu Gallery; ‘What I’m thinking’ in Brooklyn, New York when I’m sitting at home’, Brooklyn, New York;
EEGOON (Seung Hyung Lee) is a Korean visual artist active in Los Angeles, California. He received his MFA in Art Design and Technology from Parsons School of Design in New York, and his BFA in Computer Art from School of Visual Arts in New York. His artistic field extends from computer graphics to design and media arts. His work has been honored with the Best Experimental Film Award at the 42nd Brooklyn Arts Council International Film Festival, the Director’s Choice Award at the 27th Black Maria Film and Video Festival, and the Best Film and Best Director Awards at the Young Cuts Film Festival;
Allison Allessio is a multi-disciplinary CPA, senior tax professional, and artist from San Francisco, California; holds a Masters in Business Taxation from USC, a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of California, San Diego; and studied Painting at the University of California, Berkeley; she is passionate about painting and is inspired by the masters of the past, especially Sorolla and Sargent. These masters’ techniques in the use of color and light have deeply influenced her artwork. Through her art, she expresses her observations and feelings about the world and strives to capture the beauty of her surroundings as a driving force for her creativity.
Jayne Breakfast (Baran) is a visual artist and designer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.; a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University, her work centers on the intimacy of self and others, and expresses themes of emotional exchange and interpersonal relationships. Her work often involves the exploration of individual identity, and explores the identification and positioning of the individual in social and cultural contexts. Grief is an important emotional element in her works, reflecting the struggle, pain and loss in life. She focuses on women’s life experiences, emotional worlds and cultural phenomena, and female themes, symbols and images often appear in her works, exploring the significance of women’s identities and roles in society.
Mona Leau (b. 1998) is a conceptual photographer and visual artist based in Boston. She graduated from the California Institute of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography, and received a Master of Arts in Art Administration from Boston University. She adopts photography and installation as a methodology to explore the connection between herself and the world. In Leau’s works, she is enthusiastic about challenging the passive forms of concepts and transforming the pain of individual life through perceptions. The invisible is made visible through the alteration of perspectives while the visible is deconstructed through a visual tension between information and images. Her works have been exhibited internationally in Three Shadows Photography Art Centre, Carriage Trade Gallery NYC, Shenzhen KONGLAB, Xiamen Nordic Contemporary Art Center and others.
