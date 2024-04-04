Silicon Valley Hosts ‘Lonely Shades’ International Art Exhibition to Great Acclaim

On 30th March 2024, the “Lonely Shades – Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition,” meticulously curated by Xi Wang and MetaCher of Gallery NAT alongside ArtX Gallery, was inaugurated with great fanfare at the ArtX Gallery located in Fremont, Silicon Valley, USA, from 18:00 to 20:00 Pacific Time. This illustrious exhibition showcased the creative works of 17 distinguished artists from a diverse range of countries including the United States, France, Spain, China, South Korea, Iran, Kenya, and Taiwan. The opening event was a bustling occasion, attracting a wide array of attendees from the San Francisco Bay Area including artists, musicians, media figures, art collectors, and aficionados, making the ArtX Gallery a hub of vibrant activity and interaction.

The opening event was divided into two phases: firstly, there was interaction and exchange among the curators, artists, as well as media personalities, musicians, and art collectors present at the venue; secondly, there were live performances of original music by MetaCher, Yuri Kotov, and Lyssa Rose, talented musicians from the San Francisco Bay Area who were specially invited for the occasion. This exhibition showcased works from 17 outstanding international artists, including: Abby Zhang / Allison Allessio / EEGOON (Seung Hyung Lee) / Grace Lin / Iris J. Arnaud / Jayne Breakfast (Baran) / Jozie Lin / Maku López / Minying Han / Mona Leau / Mwass Githinji / Shijie Hai /Sedigheh Motallebi / Sijia Ke / Ye Yao / Zhiru Zhang / Yaozhi Liu . The atmosphere at the venue was lively, with guests engaging in discussions from various perspectives about the exhibited artworks and the stories behind the artists. They also experienced a new form of visual interaction between art and music. Concurrently, there were enthusiastic discussions about the new cultural perceptions brought about by the fusion of art, technology, and life showcased at the world-renowned technological hub, Silicon Valley, as well as the similarities and differences compared to traditional art gallery exhibitions.