Arran Rock & Blues Festival 2024 Set for Lochranza

Arran Events is excited to host the 2024 Arran Rock & Blues Festival in the picturesque Lochranza on the delightful Isle of Arran, Scotland’s southernmost island off the western coast.

The festival is returning for its third year and will be held from Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th. Doors will open to the public from 12pm to 11pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Set against a backdrop of world-class wildlife, a medieval castle on the shoreline, an award-winning whisky distillery, and stunning mountain scenery, the festival will feature a stellar lineup of rock and blues artists in a setting that epitomizes the beauty and uniqueness of Scotland.

Hosted by John Beattie, the former rugby union international player and Radio Scotland broadcaster, this family-friendly and intimate festival features two main stages and an acoustic stage at the Lochranza Country Inn.

The Arran Distillery, our neighbours during the festival, have sponsored the second stage – The Arran Single Malt stage – which will be situated in a marquee on the main festival site. We encourage our guests to visit the Arran Distillery, conveniently located nearby, to enjoy their award-winning single malts and other whiskies.

With an array of fine Arran fare and beverages on offer, this festival is a feast for the senses, delighting music lovers, food enthusiasts, whisky aficionados, wildlife fans, and everyone who appreciates the splendid Scottish island scenery.

The Festival Lineup

The festival boasts an expertly curated lineup of (mainly) Scottish artists alongside a fantastic selection of food and drink.

Friday 3rd May 2024

The festival kicks off on Friday night at Lochranza Village Hall with pre-festival performances by the John Beattie band and the Sensational Alex Harvey Experience, setting the tone for an exciting weekend.

Saturday 4th May & Sunday 5th May 2024

The gates open at 11am on both days, offering a full lineup including:

Dr Feelguid

Anchor Lane

Andy Taylor Group

The Sharpeez

Tiderays

Long Road Home

Lynsey Dolan Band

Rigid Soul

Little Miss Debby

George Lindsay Band

The Gator

John Beattie Band

Blackleaf 40

Miller Crossain

Plus, many more acoustic acts will be featured at the Lochranza Country Inn acoustic stage.

If you’re a fan of live music, exceptional Scottish food and drink, breathtaking scenery, and engaging wildlife (including the local red deer who are fond of Lochranza), the 2024 Arran Rock & Blues Festival is not to be missed.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://arranrockandbluesfest.com/