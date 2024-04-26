Global Stage on Screen™ Launches in UK Cinemas and Online

This April and May, UK audiences will have the unprecedented chance to view 10 distinguished stage works from Asia, presented both in cinemas and online for the first time. Brought to life by NGO UK-China Film Collab and ATW, Global Stage on Screen™ is a fresh programme that brings 10 high-definition recordings of recent standout stage and dance productions from East Asia to British shores. The programme includes Eastern interpretations of Western classics alongside less well-known original stories, aiming to enrich the local audience’s experience of international performing arts.

Participating in this programme are eminent groups like the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, and the National Ballet of China, showcasing their talents in works such as “Giselle”, “Uncle Vanya”, and “Electra”. The popularity of stage arts in Asia is on the rise, particularly among audiences younger than thirty-five, who have a robust appetite for both Western and original productions.

Making its UK debut, Global Stage on Screen™ offers a fascinating look at the apex of regional performing arts, bridging cultural divides and fostering dialogue through the universal language of performance.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Dr Hiu Man Chan of the UK-China Film Collab said, “This is quite a personal project for me as I have the opportunity to work alongside my counterpart to introduce these productions the UK screens which, combines all the arts I appreciate. British stage productions on screen have always been very popular among the Chinese audience and I hope our UK audience will gain an insight into the way how shows are performed nowadays in Asia and their current standard.”

The festivities begin with the UK premiere of the 4K recording of “Giselle” by the National Ballet of China in Mayfair, London, followed by nine further screenings across the country and online.

FULL PROGRAMME



GISELLE

SHIJI

WRITING IN WATER

UNCLE VANYA

UNDER THE ROOFS OF SHANGHAI

ELECTRA

SACRIFICE

PRINCIPLE

AMBIGUOUS

THE DIARY OF SONG