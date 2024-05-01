Get Ready for the Ultimate ‘Party’ Music Quiz in Birmingham

Music enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The ultimate music quiz night, Sounds Familiar Music Quiz (SFMQ), is back at Mama Roux’s in Birmingham on Thursday, 6th June 2024. And that’s not all – further dates are confirmed for July, August, and September.

Described as a party disguised as a music quiz, SFMQ promises an electric atmosphere that sets it apart from your usual pub quiz. With a diverse playlist spanning from the 60s to today’s chart-toppers, featuring everything from Mash-Ups to Floor Fillers, Indie Anthems to Power Ballads, and even Guilty Pleasures, this quiz guarantees an unforgettable night with 100 killer tunes packed into one epic event.

Having sold out weekly events, including brunches in London, and graced the stage at Glastonbury more times than the legendary David Bowie, SFMQ is thrilled to bring its unique entertainment experience to Birmingham. And where better to host it than the newly refurbished, vibrant Mama Roux’s?

To kick off the excitement, SFMQ is extending an exclusive invitation to media representatives and four lucky guests to join the next quiz in June with a complimentary round of drinks. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to experience the quiz live.

Event organiser Al Scott expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “Birmingham’s dynamic vibe is a perfect match for Sounds Familiar, which really is a party disguised as a quiz. We can’t wait to kick off an unforgettable residency at Mama Roux’s!”

For tickets and more information on Sounds Familiar Music Quiz Birmingham, visit www.soundsfamiliar.co/birmingham.