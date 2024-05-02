Revealing the Most Accessible Music Festivals Globally

In a collaborative effort, Handicare, in partnership with Age Co have unveiled the findings of a new study assessing accessibility at leading global music festivals for individuals with disabilities. The research examined a variety of amenities such as wheelchair viewing platforms, accessible pathways, and parking facilities to establish a clear ranking.

Key findings of the study include:

Glastonbury has been named the world’s most accessible major music festival.

Coachella and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival are also highly ranked, making the top three.

19 out of the top 25 music festivals provide areas specifically designed for accessible viewing.

Only 5 out of these 25 festivals offer wheelchair rental options.

Merely 6 festivals feature sensory rooms and designated quiet spaces.

The criteria used in this study to assess each festival included the availability of accessible toilets, step-free routes, wheelchair rental services, designated parking for disabled visitors, discounted or carer tickets, viewing areas for disabled guests, transport services like accessible shuttle buses, sensory and quiet zones, permission for guide dogs, and services for accessible listening.

The analysis revealed that 20 out of 25 festivals are equipped with accessible toilet facilities, 19 maintain viewing areas designed for accessibility, and 18 ensure routes or entrances are step-free.

For a detailed look at the rankings and complete analysis, the full article can be accessed here: https://www.ageukmobility.co.uk/mobility-news/article/the-worlds-most-accessible-music-festivals