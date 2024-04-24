Art of the Motherland Debuts to Honour and Sustain African Cultural Heritage

Established by Francis Yamoah, Art of the Motherland is an innovative entity committed to celebrating and safeguarding Africa’s vast cultural heritage via contemporary art. Our mission is to display the wide array of cultures, traditions, and narratives from Africa while offering a stage for rising African artists to showcase their skills globally.

Aiming to cultivate deeper understanding and appreciation of African art and culture, Art of the Motherland seeks to forge significant connections among artists, audiences, and communities. Our efforts are designed to facilitate cultural exchange, empower artists, and enrich the international conversation about African identity and artistic expression.

Our aspirations are bold yet firmly based in our dedication to excellence and authenticity. We endeavour to curate dynamic collections that reflect the lively essence of Africa, assist emerging artists in achieving their artistic visions, and involve audiences in engaging experiences that celebrate the richness and diversity of the Motherland.

With the initiation of Art of the Motherland, we extend an invitation for you to join us in this exciting journey of exploration, discovery, and homage. Together, let us pay tribute to the past, appreciate the present, and influence the future of African art and culture for future generations.

Background

After 19 years in the United Kingdom, Francis Yamoah (Founding Director) returned to Ghana, his birthplace. Instead of encountering the familiar warmth he expected upon arrival, a subtle unease settled in as he realized he had become disconnected from his roots. Determined to rediscover his connection to Ghana, he extended his stay from four weeks to three months. Through conversations with family, revisiting old haunts, and exploring the country, his trip evolved into a journey of self-discovery that restored what he felt had been lost.

As he prepared to return to the U.K., he made the decision to preserve this newfound connection through art. He commissioned pieces reflecting Ghana’s cultural heritage, which upon arrival, became catalysts for conversations and sparked discussions traversing memories of growing up in Africa. The artworks also became a beacon of cultural education for others. This was the spark that inspired Art of the Motherland—a tribute to the soul-stirring power of art. The initiative is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Africa through contemporary art.

Objectives and Mission

The objectives of Art of the Motherland are threefold:

– Discovering and nurturing hidden artistic talents across the continent.

– Commissioning these artists to create pieces inspired by Africa’s heritage and cultures for the organisation’s collections.

– Introducing these talents to the global arts ecosystem, serving as a viable contributing solution to the limited pathways for African artists.

This endeavor will be undertaken on a biennial basis, rotating through different African countries.

The aim is for the collections to form profound narratives that capture the nuances, facets, and timeless elements of African life. Additionally, the initiative strives to stand as a testament to the belief that art, when harnessed with purpose, can become a powerful vessel for preserving heritage, rituals, and traditions, and can also aid in immersing the world in the vibrant hues of Africa’s diverse soul.

Inaugural Collection

The inaugural collection, entitled Art of the Motherland Ghana 2024. Consists of 25 pieces of art. It showcases the talents of five exceptional Ghanaian artists: Michael Nana Kofi Archer, Francis Sampson, Edmund Kwame Gbafah, Isaac Ako Sowa, and Prince Edem Agbenafa. Each artist was carefully chosen for their deep ties to Ghana, profound understanding of its traditions, and unique artistic perspectives. Their personal experiences and memories of growing up in Ghana served as the foundation for their selection.

This collection offers a diverse portrayal of Ghanaian life, from traditional festivals to rural existence and the joys of childhood. Through their art, these artists pay homage to their homeland while contributing to the broader narrative of Modern and Contemporary African Art.

Michael Nana Kofi Archer captures the spirit of the Konkomba Tribe with powerful portraits, while Francis Sampson draws inspiration from the vibrant culture of Cape Coast. Edmund Kwame Gbafah’s work reflects the energy of the Anlo Hogbetsotso Festival, and Isaac Ako Sowa’s pieces offer interpretations of his memories growing up in Apowa. Prince Edem Agbenafa’s artwork celebrates the universal joys of childhood, inviting viewers to rediscover the wonder of youth.

The Ghana 2024 collection, and all future collections of Art of the Motherland, aim to provide a platform for African artists to share their stories and offer art enthusiasts a glimpse into the rich tapestry of African culture. Each piece in this collection serves as a testament to the enduring power of art to preserve heritage, inspire dialogue, and celebrate diversity.

. The inaugural collection in its entirety can be explored on artofthemotherland.org