Marmalade Game Studio and Asmodee Entertainment Announce New Ticket to Ride Video Game

Marmalade Game Studio, in collaboration with Days of Wonder, Asmodee Entertainment, and Twin Sails Interactive, is thrilled to unveil a brand new Ticket to Ride video game set to launch on PC, Consoles, and Mobile. Scheduled for release on Steam in November 2023, with other platforms following in 2024, this game promises to provide a fresh and captivating take on the beloved board game created by Alan R. Moon. It will elevate the core gameplay with immersive graphics and high production values.

Ticket to Ride, a family game published by Days of Wonder (an Asmodee studio), has earned acclaim, including the prestigious Spiel des Jahres (Game of the Year) award in 2004, and is considered one of the finest board games ever made. With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, Ticket to Ride has enjoyed immense success and has become a cornerstone of board game collections. This new video game adaptation aims to expand the game’s popularity, attracting both newcomers who have yet to experience the game and seasoned players looking for a convenient way to play.

Mike Willis, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration: “Ticket to Ride is the first collaboration between Asmodee Entertainment and Marmalade Game Studio. Given our track record in the board game genre of video games and Asmodee Group impeccably curated portfolio of fan favourite games, this is set to be the start of a very exciting journey. Having played the board game for two decades now, we are honoured to be trusted with its digital implementation. We are building a modern game that we hope will be the bedrock of this fantastic brand in the digital space.”

The current version of the game, developed by Twin Sails, will be rebranded as “Ticket to Ride: Classic Edition” in all stores where it is currently available. Importantly, this version of the game will be removed from PC and mobile stores starting from October 3rd, with console editions remaining available until April 2024. In-app purchases, such as acquiring new maps, will no longer be possible.

Nicolas Godement, Managing Director of Twin Sails Interactive, expressed gratitude to the dedicated Ticket to Ride community and expressed confidence in Marmalade Game Studio’s ability to carry the franchise forward. He said, “We have been working on Ticket to Ride digital for more than 10 years, and we want to thank our dedicated and passionate community. We’re excited to see a company like Marmalade Game Studio developing and publishing a new version of a fan favorite, and we’re confident Ticket to Ride is in good hands.”

While “Ticket to Ride: Classic Edition” will no longer be available for download, existing owners will retain access to the game in their game library, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

New players looking to enjoy Ticket to Ride will be treated to exciting new features, a fresh design, and enhanced gameplay. This updated edition promises to enhance the gaming experience, offering improvements and additions that will make the journey even more memorable and enjoyable. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, the new Ticket to Ride video game aims to captivate and engage players in novel ways, ensuring an unforgettable gaming experience.