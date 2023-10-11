Steam Platform Welcomes an Upcoming Ticket To Ride® Video Game!

Marmalade Game Studio is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of a brand-new Ticket to Ride board game experience on Steam. This innovative premium adaptation promises to captivate both dedicated fans and newcomers, offering an immersive journey into the world of railway expansion.

Marmalade Game Studio has built a well-deserved reputation for creating top-tier video board games across mobile, PC, and console platforms. Ticket to Ride will be joining their esteemed lineup of beloved classics, including Monopoly, The Game of Life 2, The New Clue(do), and Mouse Trap. Each of these digital adaptations has been meticulously crafted, enhancing the gaming experience with innovative features while staying faithful to the original board games.

The new Ticket to Ride video game is set to deliver unparalleled quality, featuring stunning 3D animations that breathe life into the classic board game. With a revolutionary AI system, single-player games will offer a more realistic challenge, dynamically adjusting to players’ strategies as the game unfolds.

Cristina Mereuta, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, shared insights into their development process: “Over the last year we have spent hundreds of hours analysing how the best players approach the game, which tactics they use and how and when they decide to change tack. We all know that person in the group who doesn’t just win the game, but wins it with 200 points, obliterating the competition. We interviewed more than a hundred such players to understand what sets them apart and modelled our AI system based on their input, resulting in a live AI that uses the best strategies for winning, but also responds in real time to how the game is played around them. This gives us the best of both worlds, a satisfying game for expert players and also a casual game for less experienced audiences.”

Marmalade’s Ticket to Ride will introduce a fresh interface with animated details, ensuring true immersion without sacrificing clarity. Thoughtful game design allows for shorter real-time multiplayer sessions, perfect for on-the-go gaming. However, players can also choose to engage in day-long asynchronous games, taking turns at their convenience. This flexibility ensures that the new Ticket to Ride caters to a wide range of players, regardless of their gaming preferences. The game will accommodate up to five players in various multiplayer modes, including online matches with fans worldwide and friendly battles with friends.

Given Ticket to Ride‘s existing fanbase, Marmalade Game Studio has maintained a close connection with the community through private interactions, social media, and Discord. This ongoing engagement has provided valuable insights and influenced key gameplay decisions.

Cristina Mereuta emphasized their commitment to the Ticket to Ride community: “As fans of the board game, we have always been aware of the passionate community around it. We wanted to connect with this fan base, learn what really excites players, and bring them the ultimate Ticket to Ride experience. Their input has been extremely valuable in validating the features and content roadmap we’re preparing for the game. We are committed to serving this community and we will continue our conversations with them throughout the game’s lifecycle.”

For Marmalade Game Studio and fans worldwide, this is just the beginning of an exciting adventure. While the game will initially launch with the United States and Europe maps, players can eagerly anticipate a series of expansions that will introduce new locations and gameplay experiences. These expansions will include fan favorites and some surprise maps, all expertly adapted to the digital space by Marmalade.

Ticket to Ride is scheduled to arrive on Steam in November 2023. Players can add it to their wishlists now to be among the first to embark on this thrilling railway adventure!

Follow Marmalade Game Studio to stay up-to-date with the latest news: