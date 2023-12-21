Vinylly, the Music Aficionado’s Dating App, Unveils User Survey Insights

A user survey conducted by Vinylly in December 2023 sheds light on the perceptions of Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zers regarding music’s role in relationships and social settings.

Music’s universal appeal is undisputed, yet its appreciation and engagement vary markedly among different generations. Key findings from these generational disparities are outlined below, with a more comprehensive analysis available in Vinylly’s blog post about the survey.

Spotify Wrapped: A Mixed Bag of Accuracy

The conversation around Spotify Wrapped is ubiquitous, but does everyone agree with its accuracy? While a significant 72% of Millennials feel Spotify’s recommendations are spot-on, this sentiment is only shared by half of the Baby Boomers and Gen Z. Gen X, feeling particularly misunderstood, reports a mere 33% accuracy with their Spotify Wrapped, highlighting a digital gap in this generation’s usage of Spotify.

Geographical Boundaries and Musical Matchmaking

Intriguingly, a mere 17% of Baby Boomers and 22% of Millennials would contemplate relocating for a partner with similar musical tastes. This contrasts sharply with 44% of Gen X and 40% of Gen Z, who are more open to such a move.

Road Trip DJ Preferences: Seeking a Balance Between Control and Trust

Baby Boomers have specific expectations regarding music during car journeys. They prefer to maintain control over the playlist, either through veto power or shared time. In contrast, Gen X and Millennials appear more relaxed, often embracing music discovery during road trips. Gen Z, while not as particular as Baby Boomers, still lean towards shared control.

Concert Experiences: From Sober Melodies to Buzzed Rhythms

A substantial 83% of Baby Boomers and 61% of Gen X opt for sobriety at concerts, prioritising clear memories over enhanced experiences. This view is less common among 39% of Millennials and 60% of Gen Z, with Millennials being the least likely to remain mostly sober.

Technology at Concerts: A Generational Divide

Most Gen Z individuals (50%) are at ease with their concert companions using their phones, reflecting a shift towards digital inclusion at live events. Conversely, 67% of Baby Boomers favour an undistracted experience. Millennials tend to align more closely with Baby Boomers in this aspect.

Appearance vs. Lyrics: Deciding Factors in Relationships

A notable 83% of Baby Boomers and Millennials, and an impressive 80% of Gen Z, would choose musical compatibility over physical appearance. Gen X, however, shows a slight preference for aesthetics.

Rachel Van Nortwick, CEO and Founder of Vinylly, comments: “Music is a heartbeat that connects people, and our survey illustrates how deeply it influences relationships across generations. From the intimacy of shared playlists to the social dynamics of concerts, music binds people together, and Vinylly takes pride in facilitating these connections.”

The survey’s results not only highlight Vinylly’s innovative matchmaking approach but also emphasise the complex role of music in dating and social interactions.