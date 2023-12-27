FPT Becomes First Tech Company Headquartered in Vietnam to Surpass $1 Billion USD in Revenue

FPT, a leading global technology corporation, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing one billion USD in revenue within the global IT services sector. This revenue, generated through its subsidiary FPT Software, distinguishes FPT as the premier Vietnam-based tech firm to attain this level of success. This achievement highlights FPT’s consistent growth, unwavering commitment to innovation, and strong focus on customer satisfaction.

In 2023, FPT made considerable progress in expanding its international presence and partnerships. This expansion has been instrumental in delivering effective digital transformation solutions to its customers, as seen through enhanced strategic collaborations with industry giants like SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Adobe. FPT’s strategy for global growth has included a series of investments and acquisitions, such as those with Landing AI, Intertec International, Cardinal Peak, and AOSIS. These moves have enabled FPT to double its revenue from global IT services in just three years. Its major markets—Japan, the Americas, and Asia Pacific—have been significant contributors, each accounting for approximately 30% of this revenue.

Digital transformation plays a pivotal role in FPT’s comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions, contributing to nearly half of its total global revenue. The corporation boasts expertise in various domains, including ERP modernisation, cloud and data, and software-defined vehicles. The recent introduction of FPT Automotive further strengthens its strategic investment and builds on a decade of experience in automotive product engineering services and solutions.

FPT’s success is also a result of its people-centric business approach, emphasising sustainable practices, workplace diversity, and workforce development. The corporation has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver rating for its ESG initiatives and recognised as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in several countries, including Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, the US, and others.

As a global technology enabler, FPT sees significant potential in the global market and opportunities to achieve further billion-dollar milestones in revenue and profit from individual markets, vertical industries, and contracts. The IT firm is committed to providing comprehensive services and solutions embedded with AI, continually strengthening its global workforce with experienced professionals and talented young IT specialists from Vietnam and other countries like India, China, the Philippines, and Latin America. FPT aims to propel Vietnam’s standing as a leading digital hub in the world, thereby enhancing its clients’ business resilience and excellence.

FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh stated: “FPT Corporation’s ambition is to showcase Vietnamese intelligence and technology to the global stage, and our subsidiary FPT Software was founded to realise that vision. As the world turns its attention to Vietnam as a prominent hub for business investment and digital innovation, we have proven our pivotal role in driving this movement. In the journey ahead, we will persist as a trusted partner, empowering global enterprises towards a more sustainable and happier future.”

FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha commented: “People development is the foundation for our sustainable growth. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and wisdom accumulated across generations of FPT Software’s people. We will continue focusing on talent development and equip our people with a happy working environment and the necessary knowledge and skills to keep up with growing market demand and global standards.”

FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan remarked: “​​With AI as an accelerator embedded in all services and solutions, we are committed to enabling agility and scalability and optimising quality and productivity for all projects. Looking forward, we have plans for new partnerships and M&As with leading companies worldwide to enhance our nearshore network expansion, delivery quality, core competencies, and operational excellence to provide end-to-end solutions and better serve our global clients.”

FPT’s leadership in Vietnam’s national digital transformation movement includes focusing on AI and semiconductors. It has joined initiatives such as becoming a founding member of the AI ​​Alliance led by IBM and Meta, advancing its strategic partnership with Mila, launching the Semiconductor Circuit Faculty, and exploring collaborations with leading names in semiconductors like Nvidia. FPT has secured orders for nearly 70 million chips, with deliveries planned until 2025.