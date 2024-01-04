UK’s AI and Care-Tech Firm OXLABS Joins Forces with Japanese Sleep Tech Leader NTT PARAVITA to Enhance Sleep and Wellbeing of UK’s Elderly

OXLABS, a British AI and care-tech company dedicated to improving elderly life quality, today announced a strategic alliance with NTT PARAVITA, a prominent Japanese technology company specialising in healthcare and sleep enhancement services.

NTT PARAVITA, a joint venture between NTT West and Paramount Bed, is renowned for its leading position in Japan’s medical beds and under-mattress sleep sensors market.

OXLABS is at the forefront of developing HABITA™, the most advanced in-room wellness monitoring system globally, leveraging cutting-edge AI to bolster elderly wellbeing and support early disease detection.

This partnership unites both companies’ visions to harness innovative technology in tackling sleep issues in local communities, which are intricately linked to conditions like cardiac problems, dementia, and diabetes. Statistics from the Sleep Foundation indicate that 40% to 70% of older adults suffer from chronic sleep problems, with up to half of these cases going undiagnosed. The collaboration’s initial offering in the UK will be NTT PARAVITA’s well-established under-mattress sleep sensor product from Japan.

Katrina Douglas, CEO of OXLABS, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to partner with such a well-established and trusted Japanese company as NTT PARAVITA. With one of the oldest populations in the world, Japan has advanced expertise in addressing sleep challenges in the UK. We believe the combination of our HABITA solution and NTT PARAVITA’s sleep sensor represents an effective and much-needed offering for the UK market.”

Yasuo Makibayashi, General Manager of NTT PARAVITA, commented: “We chose OXLABS as our trial partner for the UK because of their technical expertise, innovative solution and market development approach. We also value the calibre of the team with Mike Lawton having founded and invested in one of the fastest-growing spacetech startups in the UK and now OXLABS. The team has more than 80 years of combined business leadership experience, and we saw the degree of their knowledge from the beginning and are delighted to be launching our products with OXLABS in the UK.”

OXLABS’ participation in the first Healthy Ageing Accelerator by The National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA) fostered a culture of international expansion and influenced their market strategy.

Nic Palmarini, Director of the UK’s National Innovation Centre for Ageing, supporting the partnership, stated: “There is a radical need for innovation in ageing and longevity. Our work with OXLABS reflects our strategy of supporting both companies and the whole industry to develop intelligence centred on data and people’s desires by integrating those innovations – process or technological – that accelerate the development of solutions for our healthy longevity. These innovations matter to a global audience, which is why we have been active from the start in supporting OXLABS’ journey to help make their solution a reference.”

The partnership is set to collaborate with innovative UK retirement homes to trial the under-mattress sleep monitor and is currently engaged in a seed investment round. Interested investors are invited to contact katrina@oxlabs.io.