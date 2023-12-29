mytelly.co.uk: The New TV Guide for the UK Audience

INTRODUCING THE LATEST UK TV GUIDE: mytelly.co.uk

On TV Tonight, a popular TV listings website in the USA, Canada, and Australia, proudly presents the launch of ‘MyTelly.co.uk’ in the UK, rebranded for the British audience.

MyTelly.co.uk is designed as an all-encompassing UK TV Guide, aimed at helping TV lovers in the UK find legal viewing options for TV shows and movies. The site offers an easy-to-navigate, central hub for exploring titles on free TV, subscription-based TV, and on-demand platforms.

At MyTelly.co.uk, registered users have the option to customise their viewing preferences, including channel and streaming service selections, and utilise straightforward tools to seek out free shows or track down classic favourites.

The site also introduces an Alert email service for registered users, keeping them updated on when their preferred series or movies are scheduled for broadcast.

Glen Murphy, the manager of MyTelly.co.uk, is enthusiastic about the UK’s reception of the site, which has seen increasing popularity in other regions.

“We can’t wait to further cater for the TV needs of viewers throughout the UK with MyTelly.co.uk.”

“We started On TV Tonight ten years ago with the simple mission of providing an easy dip-in dip-out guide to what’s on TV. Little did we know it would quickly enter into the favourites folder of so many TV fans worldwide.”

“Now with the growing popularity of on-demand streaming services, particularly in the UK, we think we’ve now created something really special to cater for the viewing needs of TV fans in the UK.”

Presently, MyTelly.co.uk provides listings for a broad range of popular free and subscription-based TV channels and streaming services in the UK, with more to be added in the future.

Visit MyTelly.co.uk’s TV Guide at: mytelly.co.uk/tv-guide/