Gopher Debuts Revolutionary Platform for SMEs’ Net Zero Transition

Gopher Zero, an innovative software startup, is excited to unveil its state-of-the-art platform designed to redefine the way small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) approach their transition to net zero emissions.

This platform offers a suite of features specifically developed to meet the distinct needs of SMEs, enabling them to take control of their energy future and commit to sustainability with unprecedented ease.

Utilising advanced algorithms and data analytics, Gopher provides SMEs with critical insights and practical advice across three main areas: energy conservation, adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and solar energy investments.

Identify Energy Savings: By analysing energy consumption patterns, Gopher pinpoints areas for efficiency improvements, helping SMEs reduce unnecessary energy expenditure.

By analysing energy consumption patterns, Gopher pinpoints areas for efficiency improvements, helping SMEs reduce unnecessary energy expenditure. Optimise Electric Vehicle Adoption: Gopher demystifies the process of switching to electric mobility with customised suggestions for electric vans and charging infrastructures.

Gopher demystifies the process of switching to electric mobility with customised suggestions for electric vans and charging infrastructures. Maximise Solar Investments: Gopher assists SMEs in evaluating the viability and potential benefits of solar installations, using location-specific data and consumption trends to ensure well-informed decisions and a confident move towards renewable energy sources.

Mat Thomson, Co-founder of Gopher, emphasizes the unique position of SMEs in the sustainability arena: “SMEs face unique challenges and opportunities on their journey towards sustainability,” he said. “The price tags of net zero investments can be off-putting for small businesses but, if you can get the tech working together, the paybacks can be quick”.

For instance, informed small businesses can substantially reduce their operating costs through measures like:

Utilizing surplus solar energy or overnight tariffs to charge EVs, which can drastically lower running costs compared to petrol or diesel vehicles.

Implementing simple initiatives such as designating an energy champion, which can lead to up to 20% savings on energy bills.

Targeting the 5 million SMEs in the UK, which are responsible for about 50% of all business emissions, Gopher’s platform merges technology recommendations with energy-saving tips.

The platform also features a user-friendly interface that guides businesses towards net zero, alongside comprehensive reports that simplify the process of communicating sustainability efforts to stakeholders, potential clients, and green finance opportunities.

Embark on a greener, more sustainable future with Gopher. Start today and explore the full potential of your business’s journey to net zero.