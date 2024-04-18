Bristol Documentary “Rave On For The Avon” to Premiere at City’s Largest Cinema

The engaging full-length documentary “Rave On For The Avon”, which details a community’s efforts to protect their cherished swimming spot in Bristol, is scheduled for a screening this April at the city’s largest cinema venue.

After its initial premiere at PYTCH last month, “Rave On For The Avon” is returning for another screening on Thursday, 25th April. The documentary, which is set against the dynamic backdrop of Bristol’s culture, portrays the tenacity, creativity, and enduring spirit of Bristolians as they tackle environmental issues.

The documentary features local residents and activist groups including Conham Bathing, Save Our Avon, and ‘Avon Mermaid’ Lindsey Cole, who collectively strive to preserve their treasured natural bathing area along the Avon River in ways that are bold, imaginative, and uniquely Bristolian.

The film’s director, Charlotte Sawyer, who has a background in international charity campaign filmmaking, focuses her narrative on a local issue. Charlotte stated, “This film is about love. The love people have for our rivers and the love they feel in return. It’s an immersive, observational and fresh perspective that cuts through the infuriating statistics that tell us our rivers are dying. It gives hope to those who want to protect them.”

“Rave On For The Avon” highlights the connection between individuals and Bristol’s largest river, raising awareness at a crucial time. A recent Guardian article highlighted the Avon as one of the country’s most polluted rivers, with 74 sewage spills per mile in its urban stretch.

The documentary’s premiere at PYTCH in Brislington was a sell-out event, prompting the release of additional standing-only tickets. The film has been featured on BBC Radio Four’s The Today Programme, BBC Radio Bristol, Red Bull’s The Red Bulletin Magazine, and Bristol 247, and is now set for a screening at Bristol’s former IMAX cinema, hosted in partnership with filmmaker platform Tabb.

The film’s soundtrack showcases a rich array of Bristol’s musical talent. Scenes are underscored with the electronic neo-soul of Elder Island, Charli Brix’s Drum and Bass, DJ Ngaio Anyia’s afrobeat, and folk music by Maz McNamara, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of Bristol.

Co-produced by Kenyan-born director Aggie Nyagari, the film draws on her passion for river swimming. Aggie remarked, “When I was first asked to produce this film, I saw it as a special calling to protect and fight for what I love. I love the river and the entire Conham area. Its natural beauty is so breathtaking that I’ve recently moved with my family to be a short walk away from it!”

Aggie has previously tackled subjects such as corruption, disability stigma, and the housing crisis through her films. This project represents another effort to effect change and engage audiences on critical social issues.

The filmmakers hope ‘Rave On For The Avon’ will influence policymakers and water companies to recognize the significance of healthy rivers for Bristol and beyond, and inspire more communities to pursue Designated Bathing Water status as advocated by Surfers Against Sewage.