Salon Verve Launches Exclusive Chelsea Girl Gold Label by Verve Couture – Custom-Fit Jeans for the Discerning Woman

Salon Verve, synonymous with high-end fashion and lifestyle accessories, proudly presents the much-awaited Chelsea Girl Gold Label by Verve Couture, a unique custom-made line available exclusively at Salon Verve. These elegant, handcrafted ladies’ jeans, tailored to individual measurements, are the ideal choice for the festive party season. Complemented by matching handmade leather bags and belts, Salon Verve stands as the quintessential destination for that perfect, personalised gift.

The Chelsea Girl Gold Label collection is a collaborative masterpiece with the gifted Zlata Ksenevich, proprietor of Alterations + Bespoke Specialists in Pimlico. A graduate of the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Zlata has an impressive portfolio including work at top London and New York fashion weeks and a notable creation for Lewis Hamilton. This collection features top-tier Italian denim, including 40% sustainable cotton Candiani denim and 100% genuine mid-weight Ralph Lauren denim. Distinguished by a gold embroidered motif, bespoke gold leather labels, and gold stitching above the crotch, these jeans redefine luxury and exclusivity.

Offering a distinctive luxury fitting experience, Salon Verve allows clients to opt for home fittings or visits to Alterations & Bespoke Specialists in Pimlico for precise measurements, guaranteeing a flawless, custom fit. Further customization options enable clients to tailor their jeans to their specific taste, from waist styles and hem options to personal embellishments.

Each Salon Verve product is expertly handcrafted in London, using only the finest sustainable and recyclable materials. Committed to excellence, the brand utilises 100% genuine Napa leather for unmatched quality and durability, and employs eco-friendly printing dyes and methods, underscoring its dedication to environmental stewardship. Salon Verve also donates 10% of all sales to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Cliff Vikhamar, Owner of Salon Verve, commented, “As a trained photographer, I founded Salon Verve with a vision to infuse my style into a unique range of products, particularly drawn to the fashion photography aspect of the business. I aim to create a lifestyle brand that captivates and inspires.”

Salon Verve is expanding its range, unveiling new products weekly, with the full collection set to launch in January. These bespoke items, blending classic and contemporary design, cater to diverse tastes. Additionally, Salon Verve is excited to introduce ‘Verve for Men,’ a collection designed for the modern, stylish man. This expansion marks the weekly introduction of new, varied products.

“We take pride in sourcing only the finest quality materials, ensuring our customers experience the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship,” stated Cliff Vikhamar.

The Chelsea Girl Gold Label recently gained acclaim, showcased by Andrada Statie, a celebrated model and influencer at Milan and London Fashion Weeks. The creation involved collaborations with photographer Jay Kristoffer and seamstress TM Miller.

Cliff shared, “I am thrilled with the recent launch of our latest design, the elite Chelsea Girl Gold Label, as worn by Andrada Statie. I have always found it impossible to find the perfect fit for a pair of jeans, and was always relying on tailors so I decided to commission my own. I found that women have the same problem, so I created this addition to salon Verve.”

The Chelsea Girl Gold Label honors the iconic Chelsea neighborhood, celebrating the fashion and pop icons who have called it home.

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL – Enjoy a 10% discount on all items and a special 50% off on the luxury handmade ladies leather belt worth £89.99 with every Chelsea Girl Gold Label order. Offer valid from 24th November for 6 weeks.

Discover Salon Verve’s exquisite collections at https://www.salon-verve.com/