Revealed The Top 50 Wedding Photos of 2023

Junebug Weddings Unveils the Top 50 Wedding Photos of 2023

Global talent shines as Junebug Weddings, a leading international wedding publication, reveals the crème de la crème of wedding photography in its annual “Best of the Best” contest. This year’s installment, featuring the top 50 wedding photos of 2023, showcases a diverse array of images that transcend borders, capturing the essence of love stories from around the world.

The highly anticipated unveiling, which took place on December 13th, 2023, marked the culmination of a rigorous selection process from a staggering pool of nearly 10,000 submissions by photographers eager to share their unique perspectives and celebrate the beauty of love. The esteemed panel of judges, including renowned photographers Henry Teiu, Brittany Boote, and Mic Panic, collaborated with the Junebug Weddings team to curate a collection that exemplifies excellence in artistry, technical skill, and emotional impact.

Since its inception in 2008, Junebug Weddings has been a vanguard in recognizing and promoting outstanding achievements in wedding photography. Previous collections from the annual contests have earned global acclaim, gracing the pages of reputable publications such as Huffington Post, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed, and Cosmopolitan.

The 2023 collection stands as a testament to the dedication and talent of photographers who have skillfully depicted the diversity inherent in love stories. The selected images vary not only in photography style but also in their representation of different sexualities, races, and geographical locations, creating a rich tapestry of visual storytelling.

Winning the Junebug Weddings photography contest holds substantial prestige within the industry. For many photographers, it serves as a catapult for their careers, establishing credibility and opening doors to new and exciting opportunities. Gabe McClintock, an esteemed wedding photographer with 18 years of experience, emphasizes the contests’ role in elevating the industry’s inspiration and beauty levels each passing year.

As the curtain falls on this year’s “Best of the Best” Wedding Photography Contest, Junebug Weddings looks ahead to its next endeavor—the annual Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest, scheduled to open in the spring. The publication continues to be a beacon in the wedding industry, connecting couples with the resources they need to bring their love stories to life.

About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding publication that plays a pivotal role in connecting couples with the resources necessary to weave their love stories into reality. Renowned for its leadership in the wedding industry, Junebug meticulously curates image collections, celebrating the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to the acclaimed Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest, Junebug annually hosts the Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest each spring. For a glimpse into the world of exceptional wedding photography, visit Junebug’s past contest winners here.