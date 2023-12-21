Reviving the 80s BMX Bandits Era with an Electric Twist

Project BMX by Evolve: Where Electric Innovation Meets BMX Legacy

Evolve, the forefront company in personal electric mobility, unveils Project BMX. This pioneering project brings together the charm of the BMX bikes from the 80s, as celebrated in the iconic movie, with the latest electric advancements. The electric BMX, boasting a sleek 24-inch frame and the renowned Skyway Tuff wheels, reincarnates the magic of yesteryear with a contemporary electric flair. With a 14-year legacy in crafting electric skateboards, Evolve now steps into the electric bicycle sphere.

Jeff Anning, the visionary behind Evolve, reflects on this evolution: “We’ve been making awesome electric skateboards for a long time as we’ve got a good 14 years under our belt now. And I’ve always been thinking, if ever we were going to do something different, what would the product be? We’ve done a couple of other secret projects on the side. We feel like a really cool retro-looking BMX suits Evolve’s ethos.”

In keeping with BMX tradition, Evolve has ingeniously integrated the battery within the saddle and included a powerful Bafang M560 Mid Drive Motor in the frame. Jared Gilsenan, Industrial Designer at Evolve, highlights their dedication to preserving the bike’s heritage: “It has all the adjustability and movement and feel of the traditional bikes. So despite the fact we put a battery in there, we haven’t compromised on the saddle itself.” This design creates a sophisticated, balanced BMX look, staying true to its roots while offering agility and flow.

Project BMX Essential Specifications:

Range: Up to 60km/37 Miles With Pedal Assist

Speed: Up to 36kph/23mph Pedal Assist + Throttle

Motor: Bafang M560 Mid Drive Motor

Battery: 36V 9.6 AH SAMSUNG 48X 21700

WH (Watt-Hour): 345.6 WH

Charge Time: 3 Hours

Frame Material: Chromoly

Weight Limit: 130 kg

Saddle Material: Nylon + Carbon Fiber

Wheels: Spoked 24”/Skyway Tuffs 24”

Brakes: Mechanical Disk 160mm 24” (front V brake on Skyway)

Innovative Battery Placement

Project BMX showcases a unique 36V battery system, designed in collaboration with VELO. Tucked within the saddle, this system enables easy battery exchange, extending the range without altering the iconic BMX frame style.

Jared Gilsenan sheds light on the design process: “In the last 18 months, we had a new saddle design prototype coming out every month. We spent a lot of time playing with that shape in those contours, making sure that it wasn’t grabbing in any area, but you could still fit a battery underneath.”

The Advantage of Mid Drive Motors

Project BMX features a Bafang M560 motor located at the mid-section, enhancing weight balance for superior ride quality and smoother pedal assistance. This design choice circumvents the issues associated with additional weight on the rear wheel, leading to a quieter, more efficient performance and increased range.

Reliving BMX Classics

The inclusion of Skyway Tuff Wheels adds to the nostalgic essence of Project BMX. The specially designed hub mount accommodates a disk rotor with Skyway Tuffs, combining vintage style with the option of a modern rear disk brake. Project BMX invites riders on a reminiscent journey with a bike that blends innovation and cherished memories.

Get Yours Now

Project BMX is now available for pre-order on Evolve’s website: https://www.rideevolve.com/products/project-bmx