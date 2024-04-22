Panda Introduces Sustainable Luxury Bedding for Earth Day

Panda, renowned in the UK for its premium sleep products, marks Earth Day by advancing the synergy between luxury and environmental consciousness. Their newest fabric technology utilises sustainably sourced bamboo and a water-conserving closed-loop process. This results in bamboo lyocell, a fabric that not only meets but exceeds the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, making it the cleanest bamboo textile to date.

Recognising the environmental cost of cotton production, which can use up to 1320 gallons of water for just one pound, Panda sought a fabric that surpasses cotton’s luxury feel without the environmental toll. Director Matan Gilan calls bamboo “the fabric of the 21st century,” appreciating its hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and breathable qualities. This plant is also fully biodegradable and remarkably fast-growing.

The brand is dedicated to reducing landfill waste, highlighted by the textile industry’s large contribution to annual waste. Panda’s Circle of Life initiative underscores their commitment to eco-friendly processes and responsible end-of-life product management.

The Signature+™ Collection represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury, improving upon their traditional bamboo fabric to be even softer and more durable, making it the superior choice for both skin health and the environment.

Director Tamir Teitelbaum states, “We never stop innovating. Any product we bring to the market undergoes stringent testing, allowing consumers to buy in confidence and rest soundly. We are inspiring a shifting mindset to choose quality over quantity, taking care of our environment and creating a world of natural comfort.”

Launching on Earth Day, the collection’s new Forest Green and Pebble Cream Bedding Sets are available for purchase as complete sets or as individual items, directly from Panda’s website or through select retailers.