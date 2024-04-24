Garden Landscaping Proven to Increase Home Values More Than Extensions, According to Study

UK homeowners who focus on enhancing their gardens rather than extending their homes or updating kitchens are seeing greater increases in property values, experts disclose.
The Post Office Money Survey reveals that garden landscaping can boost property values by up to 77 per cent, providing a higher return on investment than either house extensions or swimming pools. The study also highlights that improvements like garden landscaping and kitchen renovations are among the most lucrative, potentially raising property values by 25% to 75% for investments ranging from £2,750 to £7,500.
The initial research conducted six years ago, based on the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the UK, showed that garden landscaping was the most valuable property enhancement. It ranked as the most cost-effective improvement for sellers, delivering the best return on investment. In contrast, new kitchens could increase property values by 25 per cent, extensions by 37 per cent, and wet rooms by just seven per cent.
Other research supporting the financial rewards from improving your garden comes from Foxtons estate agents, which reveals that simply having a garden will generally increase a property’s value by 20 per cent. Moreover, 72 per cent of house buyers were prepared to pay more for a property with a garden, according to Foxtons. Similarly, data by Rightmove revealed that access to a garden was a priority for over 60 per cent of buyers searching for a new home.