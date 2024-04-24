Garden Landscaping Proven to Increase Home Values More Than Extensions, According to Study

UK homeowners who focus on enhancing their gardens rather than extending their homes or updating kitchens are seeing greater increases in property values, experts disclose.

The Post Office Money Survey reveals that garden landscaping can boost property values by up to 77 per cent, providing a higher return on investment than either house extensions or swimming pools. The study also highlights that improvements like garden landscaping and kitchen renovations are among the most lucrative, potentially raising property values by 25% to 75% for investments ranging from £2,750 to £7,500.

The initial research conducted six years ago, based on the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the UK, showed that garden landscaping was the most valuable property enhancement. It ranked as the most cost-effective improvement for sellers, delivering the best return on investment. In contrast, new kitchens could increase property values by 25 per cent, extensions by 37 per cent, and wet rooms by just seven per cent.

Trudi Lovell, Marketing Manager at Bannister Hall Plants Nurseries and Landscaping Supplies in Higher Walton, Preston, said: “Our consumer trends data supports that garden landscaping continues to be a significant growth area with homeowners, especially with the increase in property demand and the prolific housebuilding we have seen over the last few years. Bannister Hall has seen a sales surge in both natural stone and porcelain paving, as well as sales growth in other areas such as plants, turf, topsoil, aggregates and even in garden-lighting products.” Other research supporting the financial rewards from improving your garden comes from Foxtons estate agents, which reveals that simply having a garden will generally increase a property’s value by 20 per cent. Moreover, 72 per cent of house buyers were prepared to pay more for a property with a garden, according to Foxtons. Similarly, data by Rightmove revealed that access to a garden was a priority for over 60 per cent of buyers searching for a new home.

Bannister Hall CEO, Jon C Hollywood says: “As the North West’s largest single source supplier of plants and landscaping materials, these research findings are clearly a win-win for landscaping suppliers, landscaping professionals and homeowners alike. In fact, in March we were thrilled to win another commercial contract to supply plants and landscaping materials to one of the UK’s best-known major property developers who are actively building sites across the region.”

“Sourced from a variety of UK industries, the above research clearly indicates that many UK homeowners who have invested in landscaping garden improvements have benefitted from a quantifiable increase in the saleable value of their property.”