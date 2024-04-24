SML’s Clarity® Enterprise Software Featured in Microsoft’s Industry Experience Center, Demonstrating Cutting-Edge RFID Technology

SML RFID, a leader in retail-specific RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) inventory solutions, is proud to announce its selection to showcase its RFID technology at the Microsoft Industry Experience Center (IEC) in Redmond, WA. SML RFID’s participation highlights significant advancements in retail technology, focusing on item-level RFID.

The Industry Experience Center, situated within Microsoft’s headquarters, is a private facility that showcases innovative solutions which are transforming various industries. Here, SML RFID has impressed audiences by demonstrating the revolutionary capabilities of item-level RFID within a large-scale retail brand setting.

“We are thrilled to be among several outstanding solutions showcased at the Microsoft Industry Experience Center,” said Dean Frew, president of SML RFID. “This selection underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering businesses with transformative technology like item-level RFID. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft to highlight the immense potential of our solutions in driving compelling returns for retailers and brands.”

Utilizing Microsoft’s state-of-the-art facilities and Microsoft Azure, SML has effectively showcased the seamless integration of RFID technology, revolutionizing inventory management, supply chain logistics, and store operations. Through live demonstrations within the retail environment, visitors have witnessed firsthand the tangible benefits of implementing RFID solutions, including enhanced inventory accuracy, optimized operational efficiency and elevated customer satisfaction.

“The Microsoft Industry Experience Center showcases real-world examples of customers and partners that are innovating with Microsoft technologies across industries, from retail and manufacturing to health and life sciences,” explained Eric Hurt, Director of Immersive Design at the Microsoft Industry Experience Center. “We are pleased to collaborate with SML to showcase their RFID technology and the potential benefits it offers for item-level accuracy, inventory time savings, loss prevention visibility, and supply chain efficiency.”

SML continues to spearhead retail innovation through its pioneering RFID solutions. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions, SML remains a leader in shaping the future of retail.

For further details about SML RFID and its innovative RFID solutions, please visit www.sml.com.

