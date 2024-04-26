Unveiling iMazing 3 for macOS & Windows

DigiDNA is thrilled to announce the launch of iMazing 3, the latest iteration of the world’s leading iPhone management software, now available for both macOS and Windows. This version introduces a stunning new user interface, enhancing the extensive set of features with support for Apple Vision Pro.

For almost two decades, DigiDNA has provided tools that surpass Apple’s offerings for managing iPhones, iPads, and iPods, as well as their data from Mac or Windows computers.

iMazing 3 upholds its reputation as the most effective local solution for managing Apple mobile devices, ensuring that no data exits the computer.

Designed for individuals, families, small businesses, and enterprises alike, iMazing 3 offers unmatched functionalities such as message exporting, data transfers, device backups, device migrations, data extractions, spyware analysis, and more.

With the continuous expansion of Apple’s mobile device ecosystem, iMazing’s capabilities have also grown.

“In the eight years since we released iMazing 2, regular updates have improved functionality and expanded device and OS support. To achieve our vision for iMazing 3, we had to redevelop our approach, with a modern user interface and new codebase that will allow us to deliver features in the future that no one else can offer.” — Jérôme Bédat, CEO of DigiDNA.

• iMazing 3 Media Kit: • iMazing 3 Landing Page: imazing.com/v3 • Download Trial: imazing.com/download • Pricing (in your local currency): imazing.com/store • iMazing 3 Media Kit: imazing.com/media

