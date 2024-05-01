Open-Minded Individuals Sought for App Expansion in the U.S., Party Enthusiasts Preferred

Brazilian-based app Ysos is on the lookout for individuals with strong communication skills and a penchant for the dating scene for its expansion into the United States.

Ysos, a dating platform catering to non-monogamous and open-minded individuals, is offering job opportunities in the USA with some rather intriguing, yet sensible, prerequisites: applicants should possess an understanding of or familiarity with the non-monogamous, open relationship lifestyle and harbour no prejudices against diverse lifestyles.

Having originated in Brazil in 2019, Ysos has garnered success among couples and singles who are proponents of open relationships, non-monogamous arrangements, fetishists, and those comfortable exploring a spectrum of possibilities. The unexpected surge in demand for the Brazilian dating app Ysos in the United States has prompted the company to accelerate its expansion plans and now seeks communication professionals to join its ranks in America.

In Brazil, Ysos boasts over 2 million registered users and is lauded for its commitment to fostering a safe and non-judgmental environment. It serves as a platform where individuals can freely share experiences, engage in flirtatious exchanges, and organize rendezvous. Statistics reveal that 51% of users are seeking couples, 27% are interested in single women, and the remaining 24% are in search of single male profiles. Presently, the app facilitates over 10 million profile combinations and facilitates the exchange of more than 240 million messages.

According to Mayumi, the decision to recruit professionals to operate in the North American territory coincides with the app’s exponential growth in the region. Mayumi underscores the significance of comprehending and respecting the community, as well as the necessity for professionals who are well-acquainted with the audience seeking casual encounters. “We want to find professionals who understand and respect our community, with communication and social media skills,” she asserts.

The job description also mandates proficiency in social media management and analytical acumen to interpret data and discern trends. “However, more than the ability to create persuasive written content, we are looking for people who can insert the brand into events and parties in the U.S. adult universe; and that’s why it’s so important to build a team that already has some familiarity with this lifestyle,” elucidates Mayumi.

Individuals interested in these positions should forward their resumes to jobs@esapiens.com.br. Subsequently, they will undergo an initial screening process followed by interviews and assessments. Details regarding compensation and working hours will be provided throughout the selection process.