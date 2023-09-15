Bluewater UK Strengthens Events Team with Key Appointments: Anna Viralainen and Antonio Tedeschi

Bluewater UK, a globally renowned provider of event water and beverage solutions, is delighted to announce the strategic appointments of Anna Viralainen as the Head of Events Delivery and Antonio Tedeschi as the Key Accounts Manager. Both professionals will be based at Bluewater’s headquarters in London, underscoring the company’s commitment to future growth and expansion.

With an impressive decade-long career in event management, Anna Viralainen brings a wealth of experience to her role. Her previous tenure at esteemed international event organizations like The King’s Fund and Millennium Point showcases her ability to consistently deliver exceptional results and surpass client expectations. Anna’s strong leadership acumen and strategic vision are set to propel Bluewater’s events division to new heights.

Antonio Tedeschi, the newly appointed Key Accounts Manager, is widely recognized for his exceptional relationship-building skills and dedication to client satisfaction. Boasting over eight years of experience in managing high-profile sales accounts within the food sector, Antonio is a valuable addition to Bluewater UK. His customer-centric approach and knack for understanding clients’ unique requirements will further solidify the company’s reputation for outstanding service.

Philip Russell, the Managing Director of Bluewater UK, expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments, stating, “Adding Anna Viralainen and Antonio Tedeschi to our team marks an exciting milestone in Bluewater UK’s journey, said the company’s managing director Philip Russell. “Their extensive industry knowledge and passion for excellence align perfectly with our future plans. We are confident that their strategic expertise and client-focused approach will play a pivotal role in driving our company’s growth and success.”

The event management industry is undergoing rapid evolution, with organizations seeking innovative solutions to create unforgettable experiences for their audiences. Bluewater UK recognizes this demand and remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends. By investing in top-tier talents like Anna Viralainen and Antonio Tedeschi, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional events that consistently exceed client expectations.

The appointments of seasoned professionals such as Anna Viralainen and Antonio Tedeschi underscore Bluewater UK’s steadfast commitment to offering unrivaled event water and beverage management solutions. Their presence will further bolster Bluewater’s burgeoning reputation as a significant player in the fiercely competitive events industry, spanning the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. This commitment was recently underscored by the signing of a new three-year contract with the R&A to provide innovative hydration solutions for The Open championships and the AIG Women’s Open.