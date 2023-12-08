Navigating a Family Christmas: Tips for a Stress-Free Holiday

The festive season, while magical, can sometimes feel overwhelming. Family gatherings, often filled with joy and love, can also become a source of tension and conflict. Whether you’re hosting Christmas or attending a large family celebration, these practical tips will help you manage the stress of the occasion.

A spokesperson from Psychic Network notes: “We know that Christmas can be a busy and hectic time for some. Read our tips and advice on how to have an enjoyable and stress free family Christmas this year”.

Seek Assistance

When hosting Christmas, don’t hesitate to ask family members for help with tasks like shopping or baking the traditional Christmas cake. It lightens your load and involves others in the festivities.

Plan in Advance: Treat holiday season planning like an important event. Create checklists for shopping and meal prep, and use meal plans to stay within budget.

Find Free Resources: Look for free items like extra chairs, Christmas decorations, or airbeds on local websites like Freecycle to accommodate additional guests comfortably.

Foster Harmony

Set aside long-standing grievances and focus on gratitude. Make a house rule to leave past issues behind, at least until the New Year.

Embrace Positive Activities: Reminisce over old photos, play board games, and establish new family traditions.

Moderate Alcohol Consumption: Offer low-alcohol beverages to encourage everyone to drink responsibly.

Compromise is Key

For extended and blended families, compromise is essential, especially when coordinating plans for children and teens.

Flexibility: Be ready to adjust routines to accommodate travel and sleepover arrangements.

Engage Teens: Encourage teenagers to participate by giving them responsibilities like organising games or taking care of Secret Santa gifts.

Personal Time-Out