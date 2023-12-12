29-Year-Old Overcomes £5,500 Debt from Credit Card Misuse, Shares Warning and Advice

A 29-year-old woman, Ms Bre, has opened up about her journey from being a compulsive spender to becoming debt-free, cautioning others against the pitfalls of credit card misuse. Her story, shared on http://NeedToKnow.co.uk, reveals how she accumulated £5,500 in debt by using credit cards to buy gifts and fund a lavish lifestyle but eventually found a way out of her financial woes.

Ms Bre, an HR professional and property investor from Hemel Hempstead, described her initial mindset as a “see money, spend money” approach. At 18, she started using multiple credit cards to purchase gifts for friends and family, seeking to make them happy. Over time, her spending on holidays, clothes, and shoes spiralled out of control, leading her into significant debt.

Realizing the need for change, Ms Bre turned to research and “zero-based” budgeting. She stopped using credit cards and buy now, pay later schemes, focusing instead on managing her finances efficiently. She recounted, “Budgeting wasn’t even on my radar, and my financial values were all about spending whatever I had in the bank.”

Her debt initially seemed manageable, as she planned to pay it off with each paycheck. However, she soon found herself trapped in a cycle of overspending. Using her credit card for everyday expenses, her debt grew, and her situation worsened with reduced income during furlough and maternity leave.

Ms Bre’s turning point came when she confronted the numbers and realized the extent of her problem. This realization led to a severe reassessment of her money management skills. She researched, read books, and watched YouTube videos to learn from others who had faced similar challenges. She gradually worked out of debt by cutting back on luxuries like salon visits and new clothes and using a debt calculator and payment plans.

After two years of dedicated effort, Ms Bre achieved her debt-free goal. She advises others to use zero-based budgeting and be strict with financial discipline. As Christmas approaches, she emphasizes the importance of questioning one’s ability to afford purchases without resorting to credit.

Ms Bre’s experience has motivated her to help others facing similar financial challenges. She stresses the importance of sound money management and the dangers of schemes that prey on social insecurities. She concludes with relief, sharing that she is now debt-free, cautious with her spending, and no longer experiencing restless nights.

