Revealing the UK’s Prime Online Christmas Shoppers: Regional Leaders in Virtual Festive Purchases

In the midst of the festive season, Davpack, the UK’s premier packaging supplier, is on a quest to identify the top online Christmas shoppers in the country.

Whether you’re an aficionado of online shopping, carefully curating your festive list, or if you lean towards the allure of in-person shopping, the importance of sturdy, well-crafted cardboard boxes in ensuring the safe arrival of your Christmas gifts, ready for a joyous unveiling, is critical.

So, which UK region is the most dedicated to online shopping? Davpack’s recent survey, including over 600 respondents, sought to find out where the UK’s most enthusiastic online Christmas shoppers are situated. The survey unveils where online festive shopping fervour is at its peak.

The East of England emerges as the vanguard in online shopping, with residents averaging 30 online orders in the lead-up to Christmas. This not only underscores a significant trend towards digital shopping but also highlights the East of England as the UK’s top region for online shopping.

However, the picture alters in the South East. Here, residents appear less inclined towards online gift shopping, with an average of 15 online orders during the festive season – exactly half the number compared to the East of England.

But the most compelling data comes from London. The capital’s shoppers seem to favour in-person shopping experiences, with Londoners placing the least number of online orders – an average of 14 per person during the Christmas period.

Survey Data: The UK’s Top Online Christmas Shoppers By Region: