Whirli Announces Customer Refund Programme Under New Ownership

Marking its first anniversary since the relaunch by its new family owners, Whirli, the trailblazing toy swap subscription service, has unveiled its Customer Refund Programme. This programme highlights the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

The recently launched Customer Refund Programme is a significant step, inviting former subscribers to rejoin the Whirli community, now under rejuvenated management. This scheme aims to offer credits for the subscription fees lost in the past year due to earlier challenges, showcasing Whirli’s deep commitment to customer support. The company has set aside up to £1,158,211 for customer credits in this initiative.

Eligible customers will soon be informed about their specific credit amounts. The programme guarantees at least 53% credit* based on their previous subscription, with a possibility for some to receive up to 100% credit* to offset their losses from the administration period.

Under the guidance of Sanam and Iram Saghir, the new owners, Whirli has focused on improving customer service and rebuilding trust among its users. The Saghir sisters have played a pivotal role in relocating thousands of toys to a new warehouse and are committed to enhancing the relationship with the Whirli community.

“Now we are a year on since the takeover, we are pleased to be able to fulfil our promise to previous customers that lost money for their subscription fees. We invite anyone that was affected by the administration to get in touch via our website so we can work on a solution to compensate them through our Customer Refund Programme.” Sanam Saghir, Managing Director, Whirli

Whirli’s subscription service offers various plans, including monthly, quarterly, bi-annual, or annual options, allowing parents to borrow and return toys as their children grow. Over the past year, Whirli has expanded its range to include top toy brands and baby gear and has partnered with Twinkl for educational resources. As the exclusive rental partner for brands like Leclerc, Stokke, and Cybex, Whirli remains committed to sustainability, aiming to minimise waste from toy packaging and disposal.

If you were financially impacted in 2022, please check your membership details and reach out to Whirli at hello@whirli.com or via their contact page at https://whirli.com/contact-us.

*Note: The credit from the Customer Refund Programme is exclusive to Rotate it Ltd t/a Whirli and cannot be merged with other offers, discounts, or gift cards. This offer applies only to customers affected during the administration period.