Study Reveals Nearly Half of Young Electorate Might Abstain from Voting in 2024’s General Election

As the anticipation for the 2024 general election mounts in the UK, fresh insights from Gen Z research firm Prograd* highlight the profound disconnection among the nation’s younger electorate.

A Stark 43% of Young Electorate May Refrain from Voting

According to Prograd’s investigation, which involved 2,298 UK participants, a significant portion, precisely a fifth (22%), of Gen Z eligible voters have decided against casting their vote. An additional 21% remain indecisive about participating in the election, marking the highest level of uncertainty across all generations examined.

Gen X individuals, aged between 44-59, emerged as the most politically active group, with a robust 71% expressing their intent to vote, closely followed by the millennial generation at 64%.

When queried on their reasons for potential abstention, 14% of Gen Z voters expressed a belief that their vote would not effect any tangible change, whilst another 14% cited a lack of representation in the available candidates.

For those young individuals contemplating voting, more than a third (34%) have yet to decide their preferred candidate, indicating that parties successful in appealing to the younger demographic could significantly influence the election’s outcome.

However, it’s not just Gen Z feeling estranged from the political landscape. In a broader view across the UK, Northern Ireland’s electorate stands out as most disengaged, with 23% indicating they will abstain from voting in the 2024 elections. This sentiment is closely followed by 20% of Londoners and 19% of Scottish voters.

Government Service Funding: The Paramount Policy Concern

When discussing policy priorities, a substantial 72% of British citizens underscored the importance of government funding and the quality of services such as the NHS. Meanwhile, 59% favoured policies aimed at reducing taxes for lower-income earners, and 45% advocated for stricter environmental regulations.

Notably, the issue of reducing student loans, prioritised by 37% of voters, surpassed the concern for lowering interest rates, which stood at 35%. This issue holds particular significance for Gen Z, with a staggering 85% deeming it a critical policy, especially given the 7% interest rate burdening many graduates.

Gen Z voters also prioritised policies aimed at reducing national insurance contributions (88%), promoting sustainability (80%), and cutting interest rates (73%), highlighting the potential impact of economic policies on young voters’ preferences.

Focus on the Economy

The government faces mounting pressure to bolster the UK’s economy, with the electorate wary of any tax increases. A significant 80% believe that low-income earners are currently overburdened by income tax in the UK.

Regarding the economic prospects for the UK’s youth, an overwhelming 83% of Britons believe that young people today are financially worse off compared to previous generations.

Marco Logiudice, Co-Founder at Prograd, commented on the findings, stating: “After such a politically turbulent few years, you’d think that young voters would be rushing to the polls to have their voices heard – but this certainly isn’t the case. Politicians need to do more to captivate young people and present policies that resonate with them. Those that do have a real opportunity to swing the ballot”

