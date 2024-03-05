YourGamePlan and Goodstuff Unveil ‘The Pitch’: A Gateway to Advertising Careers for Youth

YourGamePlan, a purpose-driven organisation focused on bridging the educational gap towards self-reliance, in collaboration with media agency Goodstuff, is delighted to launch ‘The Pitch’. This pioneering competition is designed to enhance the accessibility of careers in advertising for the younger generation.

This innovative endeavour aims to nurture creativity and innovation within young individuals while addressing the entry barriers within the creative and media sectors. Through offering tangible experiences, mentorship, and opportunities for work placements, ‘The Pitch’ aspires to equip the forthcoming generation of advertising specialists, fostering a more inclusive and diverse professional environment.

The nationwide contest invites students to develop a media and creative concept for JD’s Christmas campaign for 2024. This collaboration carves a path for emerging talents, providing them with a unique chance to immerse themselves in the advertising realm and craft compelling brand narratives.

The victorious team will have the privilege of working alongside the JD marketing team at their headquarters, gaining insights into the creation of standout campaigns for the global brand. From capturing engaging social media content to experiencing a photography shoot, the winners will acquire firsthand knowledge of how major brands orchestrate comprehensive campaigns. Additionally, each winner will be awarded a £100 JD voucher to indulge in the latest fashion or footwear.

Goodstuff has partnered with YourGamePlan to bring this initiative to fruition, driven by the belief that the advertising industry bears the responsibility to enhance its accessibility. They are leveraging their media expertise to rally industry support for this vital initiative, having secured £300,000 in media value to promote ‘The Pitch’ with compelling adverts designed to spark curiosity about the minds behind advertising.

This media value has been graciously contributed by JD, Meta, Clear Channel, JC Decaux, Pearl & Dean, and Channel 4, all committed to the initiative and to offering work placements to students. ‘The Pitch’ also receives endorsement and support from The Advertising Association, representing the UK’s advertising sector.

In addition to the main prize, the commitment extends to providing up to 100 work placements for competition entrants. In a collaborative effort with YourGamePlan, Goodstuff, and D&AD, the advertising industry is encouraged to commit to offering work placements, ranging from paid internships to work experience opportunities.

Danny Heath, Founder of YourGamePlan, shared his passion for the project, stating, “As the founder of YourGamePlan, I’m passionately dedicated to forging pathways for young talents, seamlessly connecting education to independence. We are on a mission to break down entry barriers and offer equal opportunities for everyone interested in the world of advertising. And we believe through The Pitch we can do just that.”

Andrew Stephens, Co-Founder of Goodstuff, reflected on his personal journey and the importance of the initiative, stating, “As someone who grew up in the Somerset state school system and with no links to the advertising industry, I feel very lucky to have stumbled into a job I am immensely passionate about. This is just the start and I hope other companies join us in ensuring our industry tackles diversity at the source and create a better future for everyone.”

Chris Waters, UK & EU Retail Marketing Director at JD, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’re excited to be working alongside Goodstuff and YourGamePlan to provide mentorship and access for young people looking to get into the advertising industry. ‘The Pitch’ is a great opportunity for applicants to experience first-hand the work that goes into creating marketing campaigns for a global brand, and we’re looking forward to taking the students through the process this Spring.”

Alessandra Bellini, President of The Advertising Association, commended the initiative, stating, “The Pitch is a fantastic initiative and totally aligns with our industry’s strategy to inspire more young people to think about advertising as an exciting and dynamic career, full of opportunities for talent with a wide range of skills.”