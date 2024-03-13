Avallain Enhances its Educational Impact with Strategic Stake in AI Platform, TeacherMatic

Avallain, a leading light in the edtech industry for over two decades, today reinforced its pledge to ethical AI utilisation and innovation within the educational sphere with several significant announcements, encompassing both an acquisition and a new advisory board member.

In its latest strategic move, Avallain has taken over TeacherMatic, a rapidly ascending generative AI platform for educators across Europe. This acquisition is a key component of Avallain’s wider AI initiative, which also encompasses remediation and copyright safeguarding functionalities within its premier content creation tool, Avallain Author.

The array of products offered by Avallain allows publishers to leverage the full potential of top-tier generative AI while ensuring compliance with educational, legal, and commercial mandates. TeacherMatic, in the previous year, has developed and compiled an extensive suite of AI tools to aid educators around the globe, enabling the creation of everything from lesson plans to flashcards and multiple-choice quizzes that can be tailored to specific curriculums effortlessly. The amalgamation of TeacherMatic with Avallain lays the groundwork for a potent collaboration that melds avant-garde technology with moral principles in the application of AI within education.

Ursula Suter, Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman at Avallain, expressed: “We see this joining of forces with TeacherMatic as a crucial step to counter the main risks from generative AI while also benefiting educators and education, in general, in a manner that will cater to high quality educational publishing and learning outcomes.

Peter Kilcoyne, MD at TeacherMatic, shared: “TeacherMatic was formed by a group of lifelong educators with the aim of making generative AI available and accessible to all teaching staff to help reduce workloads and improve creativity. We are delighted to have been acquired by Avalllain whose expertise and experience in terms of both education and technology will greatly enhance our future developments, improve TeacherMatic as a platform as well as engaging with new markets around the world.

Furthermore, Avallain has announced the induction of Professor Rose Luckin into its advisory board. Rosemary (Rose) Luckin, a venerated figure in AI for Education with over 30 years of experience and the founder of Educate Ventures Research (EVR), will lend her extensive knowledge to Avallain. Her work in the design and evaluation of educational technology and AI is widely acknowledged.

Rose commented: “Avallain has, for many years, been the quality engine of education for publishers and content providers. I am delighted to support them and provide guidance and direction for Avallain’s products as we step forward into this exciting era of AI within education.”

Moreover, Avallain proudly introduced the Avallain Lab, helmed by John Traxler as the Academic Director. Traxler, with prestigious affiliations to the Commonwealth of Learning and UNESCO, will steer the lab that was founded in 2023 with a focus on conducting rigorous research and enhancing product development in areas ranging from learner analytics to ethical AI application. The lab is committed to supporting Avallain’s partners and encourages global collaboration in educational innovation.

Today’s updates from Avallain continue to underscore its commitment to the ethical deployment of generative AI, already integral to its flagship Avallain Author and the newly unveiled SaaS-based Learning Management System, Avallain Magnet. Current clientele will benefit from innovative tools designed to optimize the editorial workflow, ensuring that editors and learning designers remain pivotal to the content creation process.