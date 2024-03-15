Stitch AI Warns Business Owners About the Risks of WhatsApp Business Impersonation Scams

Specialists in Business WhatsApp, Stitch AI, are advising business proprietors to be on alert for scammers who have been exploiting the ease of creating WhatsApp Business Accounts to impersonate legitimate businesses.

This form of modern-day deception mirrors the email spoofing scams of the past, yet it presents itself through the familiar and trusted platform of WhatsApp. The issue is compounded by the decentralised management of WhatsApp Business Accounts, where employees often handle accounts independently without overarching oversight, leaving consumers at risk and businesses vulnerable to reputational harm. Scammers exploit this by fooling individuals into paying fictitious fees or revealing sensitive personal information.

Paul Gandar, Director at Stitch AI, highlighted the importance of vigilance, saying, “To guard against the risk of WhatsApp fraud, it is best practise to make your Business WhatsApp account prominent on your website, update your customer communications and privacy policies to advise the WhatsApp numbers that are ‘officially safe’ to communicate over, and inform staff that only WhatsApp chats over company sanctioned accounts are allowed.”

In tackling this growing concern, it has been noted that the WhatsApp Business Platform, a sophisticated offering by Meta, remains underutilised. This platform, distinct from the commonly known WhatsApp Business App, provides advanced features but is practically accessible chiefly through Meta Partners (BSPs) and WhatsApp Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), despite being technically available from Meta via an API. Stitch AI’s investigations reveal that a staggering 97% of businesses that engage with consumers are not aware of the platform and the potential benefits it could bring.

The WhatsApp Business Platform serves an essential need for centralisation and control in the realm of WhatsApp business communications. By allowing organisations to associate their WhatsApp Business Accounts with their main landline numbers and manage these accounts centrally, it significantly diminishes the risk of impersonation. This centralisation offers businesses a way to reassure customers that authentic communications will come from a recognised landline number, adding an extra layer of verification for consumers.

Paul emphasised the urgency for businesses across various industries, including real estate, recruitment, travel, and trade, to adopt the WhatsApp Business Platform, stating, “We urge businesses across all sectors – from real estate and recruitment to travel and trade – to recognise the urgency of adopting the WhatsApp Business Platform. Not only does it streamline communications and enhance operational efficiency, but it also plays a crucial role in safeguarding consumers against fraud.

He further stressed the importance of consumer awareness regarding the authenticity of business communications on WhatsApp, advising, “Furthermore, we advocate for increased consumer awareness regarding the legitimacy of business communications on WhatsApp. Consumers should be encouraged to verify the origin of messages and remain cautious of any communication not linked to the known landline numbers of businesses.

In concluding, Paul highlighted the critical role of vigilance in the digital communication age, remarking, “In an era where digital communications are paramount, it is imperative that both businesses and consumers remain vigilant against the threats posed by technological impersonation. The adoption of the WhatsApp Business Platform represents a significant step forward in our collective effort to combat fraud and ensure a safe and trustworthy environment for digital business communications.”

For further details on how to integrate the WhatsApp Business Platform to bolster the security of your business and its customers, Stitch AI invites you to reach out to Paul or Andrew at Stitch AI Ltd (WhatsApp ISV), either by calling or messaging on WhatsApp at 0330 016 2940, or via email at support@stitch-ai.com.