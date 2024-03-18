Storio Group Sets Course for Growth with Brand Redefinition and Leadership Transition

Transitioning from its known identity as albelli-Photobox Group, the company behind established brands Photobox UK and Bonusprint, has been rebranded as Storio group. This significant rebranding effort marks a crucial development in the European market for personalised photo products, boasting an impressive revenue tally exceeding EUR 340M and serving a dedicated customer base of 11 million. This brand overhaul is accompanied by a key leadership transition, with Alessandro Coppo assuming the role of CEO, taking over from Tristan Money on February 8th, 2024. This change in leadership is pivotal to the company’s strategic direction post-merger, focusing on enhancing integration, stimulating innovation, and promoting growth.

The announcement of this landmark rebranding and leadership shift was made during a vibrant internal launch event, which was streamed live from Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona, effectively bringing together the company’s extensive European operations in a collective digital celebration. This event marked the start of an auspicious new era for Storio group, with company-wide festivities.

Following a commendable nine-year leadership period, which included the notable merger with Photobox in January 2022, Tristan Money transitioned the leadership to Alessandro Coppo.

Alessandro Coppo joins Storio group with a rich portfolio of over 25 years of industry experience, including key roles at Boston Consulting Group and a transformative 17-year spell at eBay. His leadership at eBay, which resulted in the Classifieds Group’s revenue surge from $300M to over $1B, exemplifies his strategic insight in leveraging technology to create connections and crafting secure, pleasurable commerce experiences. This wealth of experience ideally matches Storio group’s strategic ambitions and foundational values.

In his capacity as CEO, Alessandro is dedicated to enhancing the robust foundation laid by Tristan and the leadership team, with the goal of evolving Storio group into a renowned and cherished brand that connects individuals with their most cherished moments.

The transition to Storio group reflects the company’s commitment to growth and its pledge to deliver memorable experiences. This rebranding highlights the company’s dedication to pursuing innovation and expansion within its industry. Central to Storio group’s new branding is the purpose statement “To Make Joy Unforgettable,” highlighting its mission to immortalise customers’ treasured moments.

Upon taking up his role, Alessandro Coppo shared his enthusiasm, “It’s a thrilling time to lead a company that sits at the intersection of digital and physical realms and whose products have a deep level of emotional connection with its customers. Our commitment to innovation and personal connection is unique, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Tristan and the team. Our new brand identity and values will be central to our commitment to customers and employees.”

Reflecting on the leadership handover, Tristan Money stated, “The launch of Storio group and the welcoming of Alessandro Coppo as CEO, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Since the merger of albelli and Photobox Group 2 years ago, we have worked diligently to integrate our operations and set a clear path for the future. Alessandro’s experience and vision align perfectly with Storio group’s mission, vision, purpose, values, and proposition.”

With its refreshed branding and newly appointed leadership, Storio group is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence, unveiling cutting-edge solutions to enhance customer experiences and foster growth, in line with its redefined purpose, values, and EVP.