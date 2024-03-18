Innovative Logistics Firm Empowers Retailers Against Amazon’s Dominance

Kent’s own Zendbox, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider for eCommerce, has seen a remarkable 300% expansion in its operations over the past year, growing from 20 to 80 employees and increasing its number of advanced fulfilment centres from one to four. With its industry-leading 10pm cut-off time, eco-friendly practices, and cutting-edge inventory management and analysis technology, Zendbox equips direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants with the necessary tools to challenge the “eCommerce Goliaths”.

Specialising in order fulfilment for rapidly growing SMEs and renowned brands like PRIME, USN, Puresport, and fourfive, Zendbox processed in excess of three million orders in 2023. The company seamlessly integrates sales channels such as Shopify, eBay, and Amazon with Zendportal, its virtual warehousing and inventory management solution, enhancing retailers’ operational efficiency and providing a transparent view of their supply chain activities.

James Khoury, the forward-thinking CEO and founder of Zendbox, remarked: “Amazon’s dominance over the eCommerce market is almost scary. 44% of all product searches, in fact, start with Amazon. While our clients sell on Amazon, they also face strong D2C competition from them. We are proud to be the third-party logistics provider of choice, for retail Davids wanting to take on the Goliaths of eCommerce.

“The global eCommerce fulfilment market is predicted to nearly triple in size by 2030. Therefore, investing in scaling our operations is paramount, for us to capitalise on the expanding market. For our clients, operational investment is essential to giving merchants the technology, and economies of scale they need, to accelerate order processing, enhance customer experience, and minimise overheads.

“We store over 100,000 different FMCG products in our world-class fulfilment centres, totalling 500,000 sq ft of usable space. A technology-driven business, we achieve 99.999% picking accuracy. 99.7% of orders are received and shipped the same day, thanks in part to our new later order cut-off time. This enables SMEs and established brands to square up to Amazon, and offer next-day delivery until 10pm.”

Rob Whitfield, the founder of Complete Strength, has seen an uptick in new customers due to Zendbox’s 10pm order cut-off, stating: “The majority of our orders will come in of an evening. When we had an earlier cut-off time, we missed out on sales. Now we’ve got a later cut-off time with Zendbox, we get less abandoned carts. We have also noticed customers are shopping with us simply because of the later cut-off time.”