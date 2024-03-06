SAMY Alliance Expands Into the Nordic Market by Acquiring Finnish Social Media Agency Kurio

Celebrating its tenth year of operation, SAMY Alliance, a leader in social-first technology and data-centric digital marketing solutions, has embarked on a new venture with the purchase of Kurio, a creative agency from Helsinki, Finland, renowned for its social-first innovation.

Established in 2013, SAMY Alliance has consistently grown year after year, cementing its status as a global frontrunner in the digital marketing space. The firm has established a formidable presence across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas.

Kurio, launched in 2012 by founders Jari Lähdevuori and Elli Tuominen and led by CEO Tommi Opas from 2015, stands out as a creative agency that delivers impactful outcomes through deep insights and creativity. With a firm belief in the transformative impact of social media on marketing, Kurio has guided leading brands like Microsoft, Unilever, Accenture, Fazer, and Nokia in integrating traditional and social media strategies.

Recognized as the world’s 8th most creative agency in the 2023 Global Creative Index by PRovoke Media, Kurio’s work for its clients has been acclaimed with top industry awards, including D&AD, WARC Awards for Effectiveness at Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Kurio is also known for its thought leadership and contributions to the industry through research, influential whitepapers, keynote presentations, and participation as jurors in prestigious awards.

Tommi Opas, CEO at Kurio, remarked: “Our goals align perfectly with SAMY’s in both ambition and direction. We share a common desire to serve our clients both locally and globally as a leading ‘social-first’ agency, leveraging data and technology to enhance our offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited about the possibilities it opens up for us and our existing and new clients in the Nordics and globally.”

The acquisition aligns with SAMY Alliance’s strategy for international growth, which began in 2019 with the purchase of SHARE Creative in the UK and continued with the acquisition of Miami-based social media agencies AnyGivenDay and Nobox. This expansion has enriched SAMY Alliance’s portfolio with high-profile clients such as Netflix, Reebok, Microsoft, Diageo, and The North Face.

Listed among the 1000 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times for four consecutive years, SAMY Alliance is headquartered in Madrid and operates in over 50 markets with 14 international offices and a workforce exceeding 400. The company delivers comprehensive digital marketing services, including research, analytics, social media, content creation, influencer marketing, communication, and PR.

Following strategic investments from Bridgepoint and Aurica Capital, the acquisition of Kurio reflects SAMY Alliance’s ambition to strengthen its global presence as a strategic marketing and business ally for leading brands.

Patricia Ratia, co-founder of SAMY Alliance, stated: “the arrival of Kurio allows us to make a great statement in the Nordics, a market with huge potential that has the highest rate of social media adoption in the world reaching 81,7% of the total population. Furthermore, we are excited about the idea of having a HUB in Helsinki, a vibrant city with a strong edge in design and innovation. This HUB will undoubtedly function as an experimentation lab for the Samy Alliance, enabling us to export innovation to other markets. We are also excited with the know-how and capabilities that the Kurio team brings to our Alliance in terms of Social, and are fully confident that it will translate in a stronger offering and a better service to our clients.”

Under the continued leadership of its founders and the international management team, this new phase of growth for SAMY Alliance, now in partnership with Kurio, is set to exceed €100 million in revenue in the forthcoming months.